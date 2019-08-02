BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail without bail for allegedly molesting a child over a span of two years.
Jason R. Girdlestone, 44, of 17 Blaisdell Ave., was arrested without incident Thursday morning by Bradford City Police and the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force at the home where he was allegedly hiding out — 173 Kennedy St.
The resident of the home, George Cabisca, 30, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive for allegedly concealing Girdlestone from law enforcement.
According to court records, Girdlestone had been molesting a 10-year-old girl for about two years “almost every day.” Police were called on July 23.
On July 24, police went to Cabisca’s residence attempting to locate Girdlestone. Cabisca said he wasn’t there, but said police were not permitted to look inside his residence.
An arrest warrant for Girdlestone was issued on July 25.
“Girdlestone was reported to have armed himself with a 30/30 rifle,” read a release from Bradford City Police, “therefore several officers were utilized to take Girdlestone into custody safely.”
On Thursday morning, officers and federal marshals arrived at Cabisca’s residence. He answered the door, and told officers Girdlestone was inside. Cabisca was taken into custody as well, court records allege.
He told police that Girdlestone came to his house “a day or two” after police had spoken to him, the records allege.
Girdlestone was charged with aggravated indecent assault, a first-degree felony; indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors, both third-degree felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail without bail. Court records indicate Cercone denied bail because “The defendant is a menace to society and threatening to kill himself.”
Girdlestone is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Aug. 8.
Cabisca was arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Aug. 8 as well.