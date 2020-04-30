I initially became aware of Kent Stauffer in the summer of 1973, my first year with the Times Herald.
Bradford folks kept telling me about this 14-year-old who was tearing up the Penn-York Junior Golf League.
And it wasn’t just him, his parents, Barry and Joyce, had steered all three of their boys — Kent, Kirk and Keith — into golf starting when they were kids.
Sure enough, six years after first hearing his name, there was Kent, at age 20, winning the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur, the Twin Tiers’ most prestigious match-play tournament.
Then, in 1988, as a 28-year-old assistant pro at Pittsburgh’s Longview Country Club, he qualified for the U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass., made the cut and finished tied for 47th shooting a final-round two-under par 69 to earn $5,100.
Over a career that spanned some 38 years as a golf pro, Kent, while serving as an assistant at both Longview and Charlotte’s Carmel Country Club, put together an impressive resume as a player.
He qualified for two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships and won 13 PGA Club Pro titles.
On Monday, the eldest of the Stauffer’s golf-consumed, sibling trio passed away, at age 60, in a Charlotte Hospital. He leaves behind his parents, plus Kirk, who served 35 years as the pro at Bradford’s Pine Acres and remains one of Western New York’s top senior players, and Keith, a case manager for FCI-McKean and the long-time golf coach at Pitt-Bradford.
KENT’S passing saddened me because I liked him personally and respected his classy, dignified approach to the game. Always focused, never temperamental, he was the epitome of a golf pro.
How good was Stauffer at Bradford High?
Twice he finished in the Top 10 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Championships.
Thus, he was recruited by the University of Florida, an extraordinary honor for a golfer from the weather-challenged northeast. But Kent chose Indiana (Pa.) University after being told he wouldn’t play for the Gators until he was a junior.
That started a string of Stauffers going through the Crimson Hawks program as both Kirk and Keith followed.
In assessing him upon his graduation in 1981, golf coach Ed Sloniger paid Kent the ultimate compliment: “He was the most consistent golfer ever to play at IUP.’’
And his statistics bore that out.
Kent, who was a seven-time All-America (four NCAA, three NAIA selections), was inducted into the IUP Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.
As a senior, he was fifth in the NAIA national tournament and 19th in the NCAAs after fourth and 12th-place finishes, respectively, as a junior. And those weren’t flukes as he was fifth in the NCAAs as a sophomore following finishes of seventh (NAIA) and 15th (NCAA) his freshman year.
Kent, who earned a degree in business management, guided the Crimson Hawks to three firsts and a second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament during his four years.
IT WAS before his junior season that Stauffer won the Men’s Amateur, defeating six-time champion and nine-time finalist Dan Stetz, 4-and-3. Fittingly, he beat brother Kirk (a four-time finalist and 1981 winner), 2-and-1, in the semifinals, pulling even late in the round by making a 40-foot birdie putt.
After Kent won that ‘79 title, legendary Ted Kochan, who won the Men’s Amateur nine times in 11 years, told me, “That kid is the greatest putter I’ve ever seen.”
Indeed, against Stetz, Stauffer never had a three-putt and one-putted a dozen greens over 33 holes.
Afterward, he admitted, “I’m going to hang my putter on the wall … it’s been red-hot for three days.”
STAUFFER made three unsuccessful bids to earn his PGA Tour card, the most frustrating being his initial try when he failed by a stroke.
That sent him to the job at Longview as an assistant.
But in 1988 he qualified for the Open and in a phone call after his opening-round 1-over par 72, he admitted, “I was nervous … but not too bad. I’m married and have a child now and that changes my approach.
“The members (at Longview) put up the expense money for me, my wife, baby and caddy to come here. Last year I made $20,000 playing (club pro) tournaments and that’s more than I make running the pro shop and giving lessons.”
EVENTUALLY, Stauffer moved to Charlotte and embellished his niche as a golf instructor.
The Tri-State Player of the Year in 1989 while at Longview was named Tri-State Teacher of Year in ‘98.
Then, in 2008, at Carmel, where he was director of instruction, Golf Digest named him one of the Top 100 best teachers in the country.
For the record Kent’s nephew, Josh, the former No. 1 player at St. Bonaventure and Kirk’s son, made the Men’s Amateur finals twice, continuing the family tradition by winning in 2014.
And as proud as Josh was of the accomplishment, his uncle was even prouder.
