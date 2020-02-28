BRADFORD, Pa. — As officials cut the ribbon on the newly expanded Bradford Family YMCA Learning Center Thursday in one room, children could be heard laughing and playing across the hall.
The ceremony, attended by several dozen community, business and corporate leaders, lauded the expansion of the Y’s Boylston Street facility that will more than double the number of children who can receive childcare and school preparedness help.
“I remember when this was just a dream,” Lisa Minich, incoming CVO at the Y, told the gathering. “It was six years ago when we were able to bring our Early Learning Center (here) and have it right next door to our YMCA facility.
“Now, just a few short years later, here we are with an expansion,” Minich continued. “Everyone in the community knows of the dire need we have for so many families in our area to have an early learning center available.”
Y officials invited the public to an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to see the space, learn about the Early Learning Center program and meet the staff.
The expansion adds 3,700 square feet to the facility, doubling the size. It includes three spacious classrooms, separate early infant and older infant rooms, nursery and older preschool rooms, restrooms, office space and a fully equipped kitchen. The addition of the kitchen will allow staff to provide a hot lunch, in addition to the breakfast and snacks already offered. The facility, staffed with 16 childcare workers, provides a safe and educational environment for children 6-weeks to 5 years of age.
Others who spoke included Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
“The minute I came in as the CEO, they were already talking about this center and they were trying to figure out how to make (the expansion) happen,” Sweitzer recalled. “To watch that happen over the course of the last year has been tremendous. This is what the Y does — we’re partners in the community, we respond to community’s needs and making our community a better place to live, work and play.”
In addition, Sweitzer noted the Y is the largest provider of child care services in the nation.
“We really aren’t a childcare center, we’re an early learning center because we do give kids meaningful experiences that enhance their cognitive, social, physical and spiritual growth during these critical first years of their life,” she added. “But we don’t do this work alone, it’s through the generous support of this community that we’re able to do that.”
With that, she thanked the Blaisdell Foundation and Zippo Manufacturing for making the expansion possible. Also thanked were Kessel Construction and Troutman and Troutman Construction for their work on the project, as well as Northwest Bank and State Rep. Martin Causer for their support.
Later, Sweitzer noted the Y has provided childcare at its facility on Wayne Street in Olean, N.Y., since 1991 and expanded it a few years later. She said the organization also hopes to add a learning center to the Y in Wellsville, N.Y. as there is a very high need for this service in Allegany County.
Stacie Titus, Bradford YMCA executive director, said the facility, which is licensed by the Department of Human Services and is a KEYSTONE STARS 4 facility, can offer financial assistance through the Y and its corporate partners to those in need.
She also noted the facility always remains open, even during inclement weather.
“We never close, we’re open from 6:20 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays,” she remarked.
For more information on enrolling in the Early Learning Center, contact Kira Schine, Early Learning Center assistant director, at 368-1610 or kiras@twintiersymca.org. Those interested in supporting the Y may contact Brent Raabe, director of Association Advancement, at 368-6101 or brentr@twintiersymca.org.