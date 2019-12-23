ST. BONAVENTURE — Over the last five seasons, the Reilly Center has seen its fair share of incredible moments at the collegiate level. Buzzer-beaters, ranked teams getting knocked off by St. Bonaventure and the occasional court storming.
On Sunday night, in a gymnasium that has seen some of the more incredible moments in college basketball over the past few years, the Bradford boys basketball team created a bit of its own magic and leave a mark in the history of the famed arena.
Down by multiple possessions for nearly the entire game, the Owls battled back to force overtime before dominating a second extra session to pull off an 86-82 double OT victory over Olean in the Frank Rubick Division championship game of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament and earn bragging rights over their interstate rivals for the first time in 15 years.
“Man, I’m so proud,” Bradford coach Brian Hobbs said. “The best thing about this team is that it’s not even about who scores or whether we win or lose. These are really great kids.
“They believe in each other, they believe in themselves and they believe in us coaches and what we are providing for them, as well. They are doing a great job of transitioning from practice and transitioning from timeouts and end of quarters out on the floor. They are making it easy on us.”
Trailing 51-39 with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Bradford methodically chipped away at the Huskies’ lead. Olean’s leading scorer, Covi James, fouled out shortly after registering his 22nd point early in the period. From there, Bradford (5-1) outscored the Huskies 23-13 over the next six minutes to bring it to within two.
Then, Owls sophomore Cam Austin missed a layup with less than 10 seconds remaining but scooped up his own rebound and hit the putback to tie the game at 64.
Austin’s layup was part of a 19-point performance for the Bradford sophomore, who has scored in double-digits in all six games so far this season.
For as well as Austin played on Sunday night, it was teammate Tyler Gigliotti who once again dominated his opponent. The Bradford senior set a tournament record with 41 points that included an incredible 21 points from the fourth quarter on. In fact, Gigliotti went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth to help the Owls send the game to OT.
“I mean I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t even realize (he had 41),” Hobbs said. “I thought he had upper 20s and then someone said he had 41. And that’s what he does; he does it quietly. He keeps himself calm and collected; he’s not out there to showboat, he’s out there to do his job. Every coach dreams of a player like him so I’m happy that we have him on our team.”
Gigliotti was named tournament MVP for his two-day performance that included 64 total points, the most over the two-day event that began in 1975.
Both overtime periods went back-and-forth with neither team holding more than a two-point lead until mid-way through the second extra period.
There, Gigliotti and teammate Jerid Wilmoth hit back-to-back shots and Gigliotti hit two free throws to turn an 80-79 Olean advantage into a 85-80 Owls lead.
Playing without their top scorer, and facing a relentless Bradford defense, the Huskies simply ran out of many scoring opportunities late.
“I think (James fouling out) was key,” Hobbs said. “It was one of the things that we were focused on coming in. He’s so athletic and does a good job getting to the rim but that was one of the things we were trying to do.
“I think that gave us a little bit of confidence and I think we felt like we could handle anyone else that was on the court.”
After James fouled out, Olean’s offense ran through forward Dan Klein. After entering the fourth quarter with just nine points, Klein finished with 25, including the shot that just beat the buzzer to tie the game at 72 and send it into a second overtime.
After Caleb Nuzzo sank a free-throw to give Bradford a 72-70 lead with 9.2 seconds remaining, Klein scooped up a rebound off a missed 3-pointer and made an uncontested layup.
But, as they had all evening, the Owls quickly bounced back from the punch they took from Olean and opened up the next overtime period seemingly unfazed.
The win not only sends the Owls into the Christmas break with a great deal of momentum, but it also ends a 15-year drought since their last win over the Huskies.
But at 10:06 p.m. on a Sunday night in the Reilly Center, it’s a streak that Hobbs and his Owls finally ended.
“It’s been a long time since we beat Olean and this was an old-school Bradford-Olean game,” he said. “I’m happy to be a part of it and I’m happy these guys were a part of it, as well.”