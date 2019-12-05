BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg started its season with a thrilling 25-18, 25-13, 13-25, 15-25, 25-13 win over Genesee Valley on Tuesday.
Jordan McDonald had three aces, three kills, four digs and nine assists for the Wolverines (1-0). Hunter Murray tallied eight kills and one block, while Hunter Stuck had two aces, four kills, two digs and three assists.
Devin Cline collected nine kills and one ace to led the Jaguars (0-1). Ethan Porter recorded five kills and one ace and Logan Torrey finished with three kills, one ace, one block and 19 assists.
Cuba-Rushford 3, Scio 1
SCIO — Cuba-Rushford (1-0) boys volleyball began its season with a 25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21 win over Scio on Wednesday.
Elia Travini led Scio (0-1) with six kills, seven assists and two blocks. Patryk Pietruszka added six kills and 11 blocks. Simge Sahbaz finished with five assists and Chandler Cobb had nine service points.