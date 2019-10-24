COHOCTON — Tyler Perkowski scored the game-winning goal in the 33rd minute of the second half to lead eighth-seeded Wayland-Cohocton (5-11-1) over Wellsville on Wednesday in the first round of the Section 5 Class B2 boys soccer playoffs.
“It was two evenly matched teams,” Wellsville coach Matt Buckley said. “We knew that coming in. We had our chances in the first half and didn’t convert. Overall, it was a great season and we had great seniors. If we had to lose, I’m happy the way we went out because we went out fighting.”
Wellsville (4-10-3) goalkeeper Logan Dunbar made five saves.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS A-2 QUARTERFINAL Grand Island 3, Pioneer 0
GRAND ISLAND — Graer Howell tallied two second-half goals in the span of less than a minute helping Grand Island (10-7) clinch a spot into the semifinals.
Melendez Sebastian scored the final goal for the Vikings in the 69th minute of the second half.
Pioneer ends its season with a 8-8-1 record.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND Holley 2, Cuba-Rushford 1
WARSAW — Carson Major and KJ Biedlingmaier scored a goal each in the first half lifting No. 6 seed Holley past Cuba-Rushford and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Cuba-Rushford (6-12) found the back of the net in the second half with 15 minutes left when Logan Lewis received a pass from Caden Larabee and pushed it past the keeper.
The Rebels had a chance to tie in the final seconds of the game but a shot bounced off the post sealed the win for Holley (10-9-1).
C-R goalkeeper Jarrett Campbell made six saves.
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND Bloo mfield 6, Bolivar-Richburg 0
COHOCTON — Ryan Wollschleger scored three goals to lead No. 6 Bloomfield past No. 11 Bolivar-Richburg (3-13-1) in the first round of sectionals.
Wollschleger scored one goal in the first half and two in the second to complete the hattrick.
Also scoring for Bloomfield were William Nelson and Adam Sheehan, who scored twice.