ALLEGANY — Bryant Talbot, Allegany-Limestone’s leading scorer, was at it again Wednesday. In a 3-0 victory over Portville, Talbot scored twice, bringing his season total to a whopping 21.
Gators’ coach Jon Luce praised Talbot for his senior leadership and transformation into the go-to guy on offense.
“He’s stepped up as a senior captain,” Luce said. “Last year, he had a lot of assists, but we needed him to step up more this year, and he has.”
Scoring the third Gator goal of the night, and third of his season, was Tyler Curran.
In net, Jack Conroy barley had to sweat as he didn’t have to make a save.
The win brings the Gators, winners of of 11 consecutive games, to 13-2 on the season.
Portville fell to 6-8-1 on the season.
CCAA EAST Randolph 4, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV 0
RANDOLPH — Marcus Evans scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Randolph (10-6) over Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
In the second half, the Cardinals tacked on two more as Bryson Rozler and Kaleb Steward notched goals for Randolph’s fourth consecutive victory.
Salamanca/C-LV, 6-10, lost its fourth straight contest.
CCAA WEST Southwestern 4, Olean 1
OLEAN — Micahel Carnes and McKay Young each scored twice to clinch a perfect league record for Southwestern (11-5, 10-0).
“Wasn’t how we wanted to finish on senior night,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “Southwestern played fast and overpowered us. I was hoping we’d bounce back after Monday’s game but now it’s time to focus on playoffs.”
Maxwell Bee added Olean’s lone goal with 18 minutes remaining in the game off a pass from Joe Magro.
Southwestern goalie Ben Livingston pushed away three shots.
The Huskies (5-10-1, 4-5-1) goalkeeper Kyle Pockalny made nine saves.
NON-LEAGUE Bradford 4, Port Allegany 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Isaiah Pingie, Ryan Miller and Ian Grady each scored within the first 20 minutes of the game as Bradford (13-5) ran away with a win over the Gators (12-4).
In the second half, Grady scored on a shot that went through the goalkeeper’s hands to put Bradford up 4-0.
Port A’s Simon Burleson put the Gators on the board with 14:05 remaining in the game on a high-arcing shot that curled into the top right corner.
Bradford goalkeeper Evan Schmidt finished with five saves.
Springville/West Valley 3, Ellicottville 2, OT
ELLICOTTVILLE — Springville-West Valley defeated Ellicottville in dramatic fashion Wednesday.
Jack Snyder scored twice for the Eagles (7-9), but it wasn’t enough.
Chris Smith scored twice for Springville, and with 42 seconds left in overtime, Zach Hughey delivered the final blow, sinking the Eagles.
In net, Jameson Caldwell kept the Eagles alive with seven saves. For Springville, Austin Boies made two saves.
Coudersport 5, Elk County Catholic 4
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Jonathan Barroquiero scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Coudersport past Elk County Catholic.
Barroquiero’s two goals were a team-high, as were his pair of assists. Jacob Hooftallon and Aristotle Smith each scored once, and Ethan Ross chipped in a goal and a pair of helpers on the night.
Goalkeeper Rosalyn Page made 11 saves for the Falcons (10-6).