PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Entering Wednesday afternoon’s game against Coudersport, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey trailed Big 30 scoring leader Ian Grady (Bradford) by a goal.
By the time the 80 minutes were up, Stuckey had jumped back in front — in a big way.
Stuckey scored four goals to lead the Gators over Coudersport, 4-1. Stuckey’s four tallies give him 25 on the season and six goals in two games against the Falcons this year.
“He’s patient. He often times can get flustered when things aren’t going right for him, but today he was patient and he definitely had some really nice shots saved. He definitely could have let that get into his head, but he was calm, ” Port Allegany (10-3) coach Aaron Clark said.
Indeed, Coudersport goaltender Rosalyn Page made eight saves in the game, including several impressive stops to keep the game within reach for her Falcons.
Stuckey’s first goal of the game came six minutes in, when he took the ball on a pass from teammate Simon Burleson, dribbled through Coudy defenders and roofed a shot just over the goalie and under the crossbar.
He added another less than 10 minutes later when he picked up a loose ball after a free kick to put the Gators up 2-0.
The Falcons got on the board off a corner kick minutes later. The ball bounced around several times before going off Coudy’s Aristotle Smith and into the back of the net.
That would be the one blemish in the game for Port Allegany goalkeeper Ty Guilds, who otherwise played a strong game in net.
Guilds made eight saves in the game, but none bigger than the stop he made with his team holding onto a 3-1 lead late in the second half. Coudersport’s Jonathan Barroquerio got free in the box and fired off a high-quality shot, which Guilds turned aside to preserve the two-goal advantage.
Stuckey scored his third goal of the game four minutes into the second half on a pass from Shawn McNeil, and added his final tally with just a few minutes remaining when he stole a kick from the goal line.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IScio 6, Bolivar-Richburg 2SCIO — Brendan Graves scored twice while Bahrul Ulum, Jake D’Arcy, Lauritz Kruze and Cam Loucks each had one goal to help the Tigers (12-1, 6-0) remain perfect in league action.
Cory Bolzan finished the game with four saves in goal for Scio.
The Wolverines were powered on offense by Dom Baldwin and Jayden McDonald as they both scored one goal.
Bolivar-Richburg (3-11-1, 0-7) goalkeeper Maliky Hall made pushed away eight shots.
CCAA EAST Allegany-Limestone 4, Ellicottville 0ELLICOTTVILLE — Bryant Talbot scored two goals and Michael Wolfgang and Shane McMullen each added a goal for the Gators (11-2).
Jack Conroy made four saves in net to preserve the shutout for ALCS. Jamison Caldwell made six saves for the Eagles (7-8).
Randolph 2, Portville 0PORTVILLE — In a game where defense was suspect on Sept. 23, Randolph and Portville combined for 20 goals in a back-and-forth affair. Randolph pulled away late, scoring four goals in the games final 10 minutes to secure a 12-8 win.
Two weeks later, on Oct. 9, the teams’ second meeting of the year was the polar opposite of the first. A defensive struggle, as many may call it.
Randolph (8-6-0, 5-2) used two goals to grind past Portville (5-7-1, 2-5).
The first coming from Marcus Evans, and the latter coming from Caleb Stewart.
Portville coach J.J McIntosh said Stewart and Evans combine for a nice one, two punch.
“The play off each other really well. They received the ball, and beat our defenders.”
For Randolph, Brandon Morrison made three saves.
On the other side, Tyler Robinson had his hands full, making 10 saves.
CCAA WESTFredonia 6, Olean 0OLEAN — After defeating Olean 2-1 earlier in the season, Fredonia got a more decisive victory this time as Dawson Bird and Liam Jones scored two goals each. Alexander Rush and Nathan Hall also scored one goal each for Fredonia (5-4-2, 5-2-2).
Tyler Rosen made two saves. For Olean (5-8-1, 4-4-1), goalkeeper Kyle Pockalny made nine saves.
“It was just misplayed ball after misplayed ball,” OHS coach Jim Charles said of the loss. “We left goals sitting on the field that we should have scored and that changed the complexion of the game.”
ECIC DIV. IIILake Shore 3, Pioneer 2ANGOLA — Jacob Pregitzer scored twice to lift Lake Shore. Max Zielonka added a goal for the victors.
Pioneer falls to 7-6-1 (4-5-1) with the loss. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
IAC
Christian Central 3, New Life Christian 1HOUGHTON — Garett Beach scored two goals to lead Christian Central over New Life Christian (3-6). Winston Martey added the third goal, and that proved to be all Christian Central needed to hold on for the victory.
Gabe Lucena, the team’s leading scorer (13), had New Life’s lone goal. In net, New Life goalkeeper John Costa made 12 saves.
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 1, Wellsville 1, OTWELLSVILLE — Weeks ago, Fillmore dominated Wellsville (4-6-3) in a 5-0 victory. Wednesday was a different story, as it took extra time for both teams to claim this game. When that extra time was up, things still remained unsettled.
In what Wellsville coach Matt Buckley described as an odd play, Fillmore (12-1-1) scored its lone goal courtesy of a Wellsville defender.
One minute later, Dominic Sawyer knotted things up at one, scoring his team-leading sixth goal of the season.
In net for the Lions, Logan Dunbar made eight saves.
Buckley said he has been impressed with his team’s play as of late, noting his teams progress from the beginning of the season to now.
“We got beat badly by Fillmore a few weeks ago,” Buckley said. “A tie is good for us in terms of sectional points. We bounced back and are playing much better as of late. We no longer make the mistakes we made a beginning of the season. We are doing the little things much better.”