WHITESVILLE — Friendship’s Dekota Stewart scored his team-leading fourth goal of the year and made a save in net during overtime to preserve a 2-2 draw against Allegany County Division II rival Whitesville on Saturday.
The Blue Jays started quick with a goal within the first four minutes from Chris Gullet. Stewart tied the game at one with 12 minutes prior to halftime after receiving a pass from Blake Hewitt.
Whitesville (2-7-1, 1-6-1) regained the team early in the second half from a Jesse Pensyl penalty-kick goal.
However, the Eagles (3-8-1, 1-6-1) rallied and tied the game once again, this time with 16 minutes left in regulation, Garrett Miller scored off a Seth Bogart assist.
Friendship goalkeeper Tim Hale made 12 saves but was subbed out in the overtime period due to an injury. Stewart replaced him and made one save.
Robert Whitesell finished with nine saves for the Blue Jays.
ECIC DIV. III
Iroquois 1, Pioneer 1YORKSHIRE — Karson Hurlburt scored his third goal of the season by curling the ball into the back of the net off a free kick in a draw against Iroquois.
Pioneer is now 6-4-1 (4-3-1) with the result. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
NON-LEAGUE
Eisenhower 4, Port Allegany 3PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Luke Snelko netted two goals and Eisenhower built up a 3-0 lead before handing Port Allegany just its third loss of the year.
Max Caudill and Daren Glotz also scored while Gavin Labowski made eight saves for the Knights. Howie Stuckey, Shawn McNeil and Jesse Wright all had goals while Ty Guilds stopped 13 shots for the Gators (9-3).
“We played probably some of our worst soccer of the year in the first half,” Port Allegany coach Aaron Clark said. “We just dug ourselves a hole. We fought back to get back into it, we just dug too much of a hole.”
DuBois 3, Bradford 2, OT
BRADFORD, Pa. — Ryan Miller and Ian Grady scored within the first 10 minutes of the game but a second-half collapse doomed the Owls in overtime against DuBois.
“It was a disappointing loss,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said. “In our first meeting we won 6-0, but we are battling a lot of injuries right now and we had to deal with a shorter bench plus our poor finishing didn’t help us.”
Following a DuBois’ Anthony Miller goal in the ninth minute of the second half, Nicholas Graeca tied the game with a goal from a free kick to send the game into extras.
Graeca struck again, scoring the game-winner four minutes into the overtime period.
Evan Schmidt made six saves for Bradford (10-4) in net.
DuBois goalkeeper Cullen McAllister finished with 19 stops.
Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1
CANISTEO — Dawson Jackson, Jose Alvarez and Ethan Phene each had a goal to lead Canisteo-Greenwood past Bolivar-Richburg.
Evan Amidon recorded an assist in the victory.
Bolivar-Richburg moves to 3-9-1 with the loss. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Bath-Haverling 6, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — Thomas Binkowski found the back of the net four times and had an assist in a Bath-Haverling rout over Wellsville.
Jose Englert and Lorenzo Serafini tallied a goal apiece in the victory.
Wellsville falls to 3-6-1 with the loss.