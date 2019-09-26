BOLIVAR — In a matchup of losers of four straight, the Genesee Valley boys soccer team got back in the win column on Wednesday at the expense of Bolivar-Richburg.
Genesee Valley (3-6) won, 4-0. After a promising 2-0-1 start to the 2019 season season, B-R has dropped six games in its last seven contests, falling to 3-6-1.
The Jaguars powered past the Wolverines on the strength of four goals, all from different scorers.
Evan Windus’ tremendous season continued, scoring his team-high eighth goal of the season while tacking on an assist.
Trevor Clark picked up his fourth goal of the season, Cody Schneider scored his fifth and Will Scholes scored his second.
Between the posts for the Jaguars, Keegan McKnight made three saves. His opposite number, Wayne Karnuth, had a busier night, totaling 10 saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 3, Cuba-Rushford 0CUBA — Fillmore (8-1) kept pace with undefeated Scio, winning its third game in a row.
Tobias Webb scored his team-high 11th goal of the season, while Levi Webb scored his eighth and Ethan Peet scored his third.
The game, which was scoreless at halftime, got out of reach in the second half, according to Cuba Rushford coach Nick Perillo. Fillmore capitalized when it mattered most.
“It was a hard-fought battle from both teams,” Perillo said. “It was scoreless at half, but they made sure to bury their chances in the second half.”
The loss dropped the Rebels to 3-7.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Hinsdale 1, Friendship 0 OTFRIENDSHIP — Winless no more is Hinsdale (1-8). On the road, in overtime, the Bobcats picked up victory number one on the season.
Friendship (2-6) goalkeeper Dakota Stewart seemingly fought off everything that came his way, making 16 saves until Alan Kenjockety snuck one past him, scoring his first goal of the season.
In net for the Bobcats, Ethan Kashmere made two saves.
Belfast 2, Andover 0
BELFAST — Matt Weaver scored his ninth goal of the season and had an assist to lead Belfast to victory over Andover (4-4-1).
Stiven Lopez opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a goal off a pass from Weaver. Weaver later doubled the lead by scoring from a Melvin Hamer assist.
“It was a good game,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “The Andover goalkeeper did a great job and was a main factor in the game being so close. He saved two penalty kicks on top of dealing with 14 corner kicks and 15 shots on goal.”
Belfast (6-2-1) goalkeeper Devin Harriger finished with eight saves.
Preston Orway made a game-high 11 saves for Andover.
CCAA EAST
Allegany-Limestone 4, Portville 0PORTVILLE — Allegany-Limestone used two goals in each half to improve to 7-2.
Daniel Graham scored 19 minutes into the game off of a corner kick, assisted by Dylan Talbot. Later in the half, Connor Bates scored his second goal of the season to increase the Gator lead to two.
Liam Coulter got things started in the second half, scoring his first goal of the season. Bryant Talbot followed with goal No. 12 on the season, which leads the team.
In net for the Gators, Jack Conroy had a less-than-busy night, making two saves. For Portville (2-6-1), Zach Buckner made 13 saves.
Randolph 5, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV 1
SALAMANCA — It has been a week to remember for Kaleb Steward. In a 12-8 win over Portville on Monday, Steward tallied three goals and six assists. In a dominating win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Steward scored three times. Again.
Also finding the back of the net for the Cardinals (6-4, 3-1) was Ethan Shields and Gage VanRensselaer, who also scored Monday.
Justin Blakesslee netted the lone Salamanca (5-6, 1-3) goal in the 50th minute, his third marker of the season.
NON-LEAGUE
Scio 3, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Scio (9-0) stayed undefeated, winning its seventh game by more than two goals.
Lauritz Kruz, Scio’s leading scorer, kept on scoring, finding the back of the net for goal No. 12.
Also for the Tigers, Bahrul Ulum scored his seventh goal of the season, while Patryk Pietruszuka scored his second.
In net for the tigers, Corey Bolzan stayed solid, picking up his fourth shut-out victory of the season with four saves.
On the other side, Lions (2-3-2) goalkeeper Logan Dunbar made two saves.