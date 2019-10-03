ELLICOTTVILLE — Reminiscent of the first match, which ended in a 1-0 Ellicottville overtime victory, one goal made the difference yet again just weeks later.
With 15 minutes remaining in the second half, Nick Harmon provided that one goal, netting his fourth on the year for Portville (3-6-1).
It was all defense from there, as Tyler Robinson made five stops in his second shutout victory of the year, which snapped a four-game losing skid.
Ellicottville dropped to 6-6, losing its fourth in five games.
“They out-worked us in the second half,” Elicottville coach Matt Finn said. “They just wanted it more.”
Portville coach J.J McIntosh spoke highly of his young team’s resilient effort against a talented Ellicottville team.
“We have a young team, so we’re still trying to figure things out,” McIntosh said. “Ellicottville had most of the chances in the first half. But it’s not about how many chances you have, it’s about the result in the end. We kept working hard, challenging them on 50-50 balls, and we put one in the net. It was a great team win, and it took all of us to beat them.”
CCAA EAST Allegany-Limestone 6, Salamanca/ Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Michael Wolfgang scored a hat-trick, pushing his season total to 12, to lift Allegany-Limestone (9-2) to its seventh-straight victory and fourth-consecutive shutout.
Bryant Talbot netted his team-leading 16th goal of the season and added two assists. Hudson Kwiatkowski and Connor Bates each had one goal. Shane McMullen and Maddox DeLong finished one assist, apiece. The Gators’ goalkeeper Jack Conroy made one save.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (6-8) goalkeeper Jarrett Pond finished with four saves.
CCAA WEST Olean 2, Chautauqua Lake 0
MAYVILLE — In wet, slippery and foggy conditions, Olean took advantage of two Chautauqua Lake mistakes to improve to 5-7.
The first of those came in the 32-minute, where Joe Magro took Chautauqua Lake by surprise, scoring on a free kick — one that Huskies’ coach Jim Charles declared beautiful.
The second came with just a minute remaining, as Maxwell Linderman drove home the game-winning goal, his seventh of the season. Picking up his third shutout victory, Kyle Pockalany made five saves.
Winners of two in a row, Charles said his Huskies have come around after a slow 1-5 start.
“I knew it would come down to a few mistakes tonight, and we took advantage,” Charles said, “I was surprised with our slow start, and how long it took for our guys to come around, but we’ve got it going. We have some big games coming up in the final push. Every win counts.”
DISTRICT 10 REGION 5 Bradford 2, Meadville 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — The Owls topped Meadville at Parkway Field to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs (4-8, 2-5) in league play on a night where not a lot was going right for the potent Bradford squad.
“It’s good to get the victory, and we did enough to get that,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “But ultimately, I think my biggest takeaway from today was that our passing was not where we need it to be at this point in the season.”
The Owls (10-3, 6-1) had their breakthrough on the scoreboard at the 22:10 mark in the first half, when Gavin McGee took a cross from Ryan Miller. His initial shot bounced off Meadville goalkeeper Mark Conrad’s hands, but McGee finished on the rebound to give Bradford a 1-0 lead, which stood through the half. Bradford’s lead was pushed to two at the 17:53 mark of the second half when Miller got behind the Bulldog defense and found Alex Marrone on an angled pass. Marrone did the rest and scored.
Owls’ goalkeeper Evan Schmidt finished with four saves.