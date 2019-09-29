FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys soccer team extended its winning-streak to four games on Saturday with a 5-0 shutout victory over Allegany County opponent Wellsville.
The win gives Fillmore a 9-1 overall record, good for the second-most wins among Big 30 teams, trailing only Scio with 10.
“We had a rocky patch two weeks ago where we were sluggish out of the gate,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “Today, we played one of our better games. It was nice to see us firing on all cylinders. I believe we are doing everything we need to do to compete for a Section 5 title.”
The Eagles were led by Trevor Clark on offense with two goals and one assist. Tobias Webb scored his team-leading 12th goal of the year while Mitch Ward and Levi Webb each had one goal. It was Ward’s third goal of the year and Levi Webb’s ninth score of the season.
Ethan Peet finished the contest with a game-high two assists.
Dylan Valentine recorded two saves in net for Fillmore.
Wellsville (2-4-2) goalkeeper Logan Dunbar made 10 saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 4, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Ayo Banwo netted a pair of goals and Simon Serdina notched his first of the season to key Houghton.
Duy Le added the other marker for the Panthers, who brought a 2-0 lead into halftime and scored the final two goals to pull away. Peter Betts made seven saves as Houghton moved to 7-2.
“It’s been a good season for us in that we lost seven starters,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “And for our young guys coming up, I’m proud of how they’ve taken those roles and really improved.”
Josh Tuttle tallied the lone goal while Ashton Strang made three saves for Hinsdale (1-9).
Friendship 4, Whitesville 1
FRIENDSHIP — Dekota Stewart scored two first-half goals while Peyhton Moore and Micah Hosley both tallied after halftime to lead Friendship.
Blake Hewitt assisted on the two second-half markers while Seth Bogart notched a helper for the Eagles (3-6). Alex Smith made nine saves to preserve the win.
Luke Erdmann scored off a Jessie Pensyl feed while Robert Whitesell came up with seven saves for Whitesville (2-5).
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsboro 5, Coudersport 0
WELLSBORO, Pa. — Wellsboro recorded a trio of second half goals to pull away.
Coudersport lost its second-straight in falling to 5-5.
General McLane 4, Bradford 3
EDINBORO, Pa. — Gavin McGee scored 19 seconds in and Bradford had second-half leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before falling short.
Brady Andryc netted a pair of goals while Cooper Williams and R.J. Benedict added a marker apiece for General McLane. The Lancers tied it on a penalty kick and free kick in the eighth and 13th minutes of the second half.
Benedict notched the game-winner in the 32nd minute.
“They’re a good squad,” BHS coach Wes Lohrman. “We had at least three other opportunities, clear chances that we weren’t able to put in the back of the net. We knew they were a good competition-marker for us.
“It’s definitely frustrating to take away a loss, but these are the games where you can really test yourself, and it’s good we were able to get that.”
Alex Marrone and Ian Grady (PK) also scored while Evan Schmidt made 11 saves for the Owls (8-3).
Williamson 3, Northern Potter 1
TIOGA, Pa. — Brennan Bolt scored twice and Sam Cummings added the third goal, all before halftime, to lift Williamson.
Ryan Langworthy tallied off an A.J. Lehman feed at the 22nd minute mark to make it 2-1, but Northern Potter (0-9-1) couldn’t draw closer. Josh Hultz made seven saves for Williamson while Patrick Lehman turned away 11 shots for the Panthers.
Andover 6, Prattsburgh 0
ANDOVER — Kris Johnson had a hat trick and Mason Putnam collected two goals and two assists to spark Andover.
James Crowder contributed a goal and an assist for Prattsburgh, which tallied a trio of goals in each half.
Andover fell to 4-5-1.
Jasper-Troupsburg 3, Genesee Valley 0
BELMONT — Tristan Stone, Tyler Flint and Reese Draper each found the back of the net to lift Jasper-Troupsburg.
Colby Cornish recorded four saves for the Wildcats (5-5-1). Keegan McKnight came up with three stops for the Jaguars (3-7).