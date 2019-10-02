FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys soccer team, admittedly, was seeking a bit of revenge.
Who could blame it?
After all, C.G. Finney had handed the Eagles two of their three losses last year, including a 2-0 blanking that ended their season in the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals. And although it took a half to ensure, Fillmore got its retribution.
Mitch Ward notched a hat trick and the Eagles exploded for six second-half goals in running past Finney 7-2 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday. Amid another strong season for the Allegany County power, the Eagles went to 10-1.
“It was 1-1 at halftime,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said. “We came out and pounded it out them really hard. We were just electrified in the second half — we scored three goals in six minutes. That just got us electrified.
“(Finney) is a great team. Obviously, it feels good to come back and get a little bit of come-uppance.”
Tobias Webb collected two goals and an assist while Mason Cool and Trevor Clark also had tallies for the Eagles. Ethan Peet handed out four helpers and Dylan Valentine made two saves in the win.
Matt Torrell had both goals while Tyler Brown made 10 saves for Finney.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Cuba-Rushford 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0, OTBOLIVAR — Caden Larabee broke a scoreless tie in the overtime session to lift Cuba-Rushford (4-8).
It was Larabee’s team-leading 11th goal of the year. Jarrett Campbell needed three saves to preserve the shutout. Wayne Karnuth made six saves for Bolivar-Richburg (3-8-1).
Scio 4, Genesee Valley 1SCIO — Luraritz Kruze found the back of the net twice, pushing his season goal total to 15, to help keep Scio unbeaten.
Bahrul Ulum and Elia Prabiani also scored for the Tigers (11-0), who notched two second-half goals to pull away from a 2-1 halftime advantage. Riley McKnight found the back of the net for the Jaguars (3-8).
Corey Bolzan made four saves for Scio while Keegan McKnight matched that number for GV.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIBelfast 8, Whitesville 2WHITESVILLE — Belfast notched a season-high in goals as it moved to 7-3-1.
Chris Gullett and Jessie Pensyl each notched second-half goals while C.J. Estep and Conner Phillips provided the assists for Whitesville (2-6).
Houghton 7, Friendship 0HOUGHTON — Dikko Diko notched three goals and an assist to key Houghton (8-2).
Ayo Banwo and Levi Chamberlain each added two goals while Chris Habecker and Peter Betts made a combined three saves in the shutout.
Evan Bogart stopped nine shots for Friendship (3-7).
Hinsdale 1, Andover 0ANDOVER — Damion Brown scored off an Allen Kenjockety feed midway through the first half and the goal held up for Hinsdale.
Ethan Cashimere racked up 14 saves for the Bobcats (2-9), who avenged losses of 4-0 and 2-0 to Andover from earlier in the year.
“It was nice to finally get another win,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “We just played really well and we definitely earned it.”
Andover fell to 4-6-1.
NON-LEAGUE Portville JV 6, Archbishop Walsh 2PORTVILLE — Christian Gariepy scored twice as the Portville JVs avenged a 504 kiss to Walsh from earlier this year.
Bryan Randolph, Joe Randolph, Sam Korsa and Brady German all added markers for the Panthers.
Zain Maybee had both goals and Patrick Tufino came up with 15 saves for Walsh (1-10-1).
Wellsville 2, Dansville 0WELLSVILLE — Alex Ordway and Dominic Sawyer tallied on either side of halftime and Wellsville (3-4-2) played shutdown defense to earn the win.
Holden Hoffman assisted on Ordway’s marker and Logan Dunbar made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
“We shifted things around tonight and it worked well for us,” Wellsville coach Matt Buckley. “We looked good.”
Nick Camuto made five stops for Dansville (2-7-1).