CUBA — You couldn’t have scripted a better Senior Night for Dan Emerson and the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team.
Tied 4-4 in the last minute of the game, the Rebels earned a corner kick after a saved free kick.
The ball curled into the box, bounced around and found the foot of Emerson, who scored the game-winning goal with 15 seconds left to push C-R over Genesee Valley, 5-4, in an Allegany County Division I matchup Monday.
After a flurry of early offense from both sides, the game was tied 3-3 going into halftime.
Kaden Moyer scored two goals and Caden Larabee added a third for C-R (6-9), while Christian Tuttle, Riley Gordon and William Scholes each scored for GV.
Trevor Clark tallied early in the second half to put the Jaguars ahead, but his goal was answered by Larabee with 10 minutes remaining to set up Emerson’s winner.
“We kept giving (GV) chances, and credit them because they buried all of them,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “We were resilient, consistently coming back after falling behind. We always had an answer to their goals.”
Perillo said that his goalkeeper, Jarett Campbell, made a crucial save in the second half to keep game at 4-3.
“All five of our goals were scored by seniors, and it was awesome to see their performance tonight,” Perillo said.
GV keeper Keegan McKnight totaled seven saves on the night.
Fillmore 5, Scio 1
FILLMORE — Levi Webb recorded a hat trick and Fillmore exploded for four second-half goals while emphatically avenging its only loss of the season.
Tobias Webb had a first-half goal while Mitch Ward added a marker for the Eagles (13-1-1), who had dropped a 1-0 contest with the Tigers in September. Webb made it 3-0 with his first goal and then tallied two more to help Fillmore pull away.
“We came out with a different style in the second half and gave a really good defensive effort,” said Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen, whose team can earn a share of the league title, with Scio, with a win on Thursday. “We played a complete game and this was a great team win.”
Ethan Peet added two assists while Isaiah Voss chipped in a helper for the Eagles, who received nine saves from Dylan Valentine. Luraritz Kruze had the lone goal while Cory Bolzan stopped 11 shots for the Tigers (13-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 6, Whitesville 0
WHITESVILLE — Spencer Cook and Chris Walker each registered two goals to power Andover.
Grady Terhune and Noah Green both added one marker for the Panthers (6-7-2) while Preston Ordway made five saves in a shutout effort.
Colby Gaines made six saves for Whitesville (2-10-1).
Belfast 0, Houghton 0, OT
HOUGHTON — In a battle between first (Belfast) and second (Houghton) place, the teams played to a scoreless deadlock.
Devin Harriger made five saves for the Bulldogs (9-4-2), who’d edged Houghton 2-1 in the first meeting, while backup Peter Betts stopped 10 shots for the Panthers (9-3-2).
“We controlled the first half and had the majority of shots on goal, and they kind of flipped it right around at halftime,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “It was a traditional battle of first and second place — we’d come right at them, and they’d do the same to us. Both teams had chances to score, it just didn’t go into the back of the net.”
Hinsdale 3, Friendship 0
HINSDALE — Seniors Josh Tuttle (2 goals) and Alan Kenjockety accounted for the scoring as Hinsdale earned a win on Senior Night.
Ethan Cashmere earned the shutout with three saves for the Bobcats (4-11), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Dekota Stewart collected eight saves for Friendship (3-11-1).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Lake Shore 2
YORKSHIRE — Karson Hurlburt notched a goal and an assist and JT Carmody and Eli Hackett also found the back of the net to lift Pioneer.
Derek Nieves added an assist while Kaleb Phillips made nine saves for the Panthers (8-6-1). Max Zielonka tallied for Lake Shore, which also benefited from a Pioneer own goal.
IAC
Park School 14, Archbishop Walsh 2
BUFFALO — Zayne Maybee and Lasse From each tallied for Archbishop Walsh, which fell to 1-11-1.
New Life Christian 3, West Seneca Christian 0
WEST SENECA — Gabe Lucena netted his 15th and 16th goals of the year and New Life (4-7) scored all three after halftime to pull away.
Prince Terrison added the other marker while John Costa made six saves in a shutout effort.