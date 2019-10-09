BRADFORD, Pa. — The shorthanded Bradford boys soccer team is still looking to regain some of its early-season magic that propelled it to a 7-1 start.
Tuesday’s victory over a talented Warren squad was certainly a good place to start.
Bradford — which has gone 4-3 over its last seven games since that hot stretch — scored seven minutes in before picking up a 4-1 victory to sweep the season series against its District 10 Region 5 rival.
For head coach Wes Lohrman, the victory felt especially good after the way his team lost Saturday against DuBois — when the Owls also had a two-goal halftime lead but fell in overtime.
“It felt good to get back to the win column,” he said. “A little eerily similar to Saturday’s game against DuBois (at halftime) so we really told the boys that their work is not done.
“We had a bunch of kids step up today. We have some guys who are still out injured and our bench is a little bit down right now. Everybody who went in played exceptional.”
Gavin McGee gave Bradford a 1-0 lead before assisting on a goal from Ian Grady, who increased his Big 30-leading total to 22, as the Owls (11-4, 7-1) brought a 2-0 advantage into the break.
Isaiah Pingie and Alex Marrone each added second-half markers, with Ryan Miller assisting on the former, while Evan Schmidt made 12 stops for Bradford.
NON-LEAGUE Northern Potter 2, North-Penn Liberty 1ULYSSES, Pa. — Ryan Langworthy collected both goals, including the game-winner at the 27:17 mark of the second half, to lift NoPo to its first win.
Langworthy tallied off an Ezra Sprow feed 23 minutes in before Cadian Alexander knotted it at 1 on a penalty kick just two minutes later. Langworthy struck again in the next two minutes off a pass from Aiden Swetland.
Patrick Lehman made 14 saves for the Panthers (1-10-1), who won despite being outshot, 19-11.
“Our defense shut down their half defensively,” NoPo coach Bill Moon said. “It was a total team effort to secure our first win of the season.”
Jayden Good made six saves for North Penn-Liberty.
Hammondsport 4, Friendship 1HAMMONDSPORT — Blake Hewitt scored off a Dekota Steward feed at the 19:25 mark of the first half for Friendship’s lone goal.
The Eagles fell to 3-9-1.