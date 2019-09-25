SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Bradford boys soccer team outshot Slippery Rock, but couldn’t manage to finish in a 3-1 District 10, Region 5 loss on Tuesday.
The teams had been tied atop the regional standings entering the game. With the win, Slippery Rock is now in sole possession for first place, with Bradford just a game back.
The Rockets (5-3, 4-0) took the lead eight minutes in on a Tyler Christie goal, and then Jack Allen doubled that lead at the 32-minute mark to give Slippery Rock a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
That lead grew to 3-0 two minutes into the second half on a Ryan Daisy goal.
Bradford (7-2, 3-1) got its lone score of the day midway through the second half on an Alex Marrone score. He was assisted by Ayron Hart.
“We knew coming in they would be a tough team,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said of the Rockets. “The thing of it was, we had more chances than them. They just did a better job of capitalizing on the opportunities they had. We had lots of opportunities that went over the crossbar or wide. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
In goal, Evan Schmidt recorded seven saves for Bradford.
“He did his part between the pipes, we just couldn’t get him the support up top we would’ve liked today,” Lohrman said.
For Slippery Rock, Duncan McCoy recorded 10 saves.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Cheektowaga 1YORKSHIRE — Gavin George, Josh Chitty and Kolton Raiber staked Pioneer to a 3-0 first-half lead as the Panthers moved back over .500.
Kaleb Phillips made nine saves for the Panthers (5-4). Patrick Balaleu scored late in the first half for Cheektowaga.
NON-LEAGUE
Kane 9, Northern Potter 2ULYSSES, Pa. — Aiden Zampogna (assist), John Feikls and Johnathan Mishic all found the back of the net twice to power Kane.
Ben Westerburg, Aaron Hottel and Andrew Greer each added a marker and Alec Hucabone made nine saves for the Wolves, who brought a 7-0 lead into the break. Ryan Langworthy tallied both goals and Patrick Lehman stopped 12 shots for the Panthers (0-7-1).
Archbishop Walsh 1, West Seneca Christian 1
WEST SENECA — Archbishop Walsh and West Seneca Christian each scored a goal in the first half, as they battled to a draw.
Lasse From found the back of the net for Walsh (1-6-1). Eagles goalkeeper Patrick Tufino made 10 saves.
Central Baptist 7, New Life Christian 0
YORKSHIRE — New Life Christian fell to 2-3. No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
Coudersport 6, Galeton 5, OT
GALETON, Pa. — Aristotle Smith racked up four goals, including the game-winner five minutes into overtime, to lift Coudersport to a wild win.
Jacob Hooftallen added a pair of goals for the Falcons (5-3). Coudy built up a 5-2 lead, but Galeton managed three goals in the final 15 minutes to tie it. In OT, Smith received a cross from Ethan Ross, flicked the ball over a defender and settled it before firing a shot past the Galeton keeper.
Rosalyn Page came up with 16 saves for the Falcons. Jack Cockran had two of the markers for Galeton.