BUFFALO — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team had already beaten Fredonia twice, by 18 and 13 points, in the regular season.
On Tuesday, it seemed poised for another relatively comfortable victory over the Hillbillies, leading by nine with 1:20 remaining.
This time, however, the Gators were forced to survive a late-game scare.
But survive it, they did.
Casey Curran had one of his best overall performances of the season, collecting 11 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and nine blocks, and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to lift A-L to a 42-40 triumph in a defensive-minded Section 6 Class B2 semifinal at Buffalo State.
After finally creating some separation late in the fourth quarter, the second-seeded Gators (18-4), due to some miscues and missed free throws, actually found themselves down one with 30 seconds remaining. But Curran made sure that A-L came out on top, taking a pass from younger brother Tyler and draining the winning basket from the top of the key.
The reward for Allegany-Limestone: A second-straight trip to the B-2 final, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Newfane awaits.
“We got a timeout, set up a play and got the look that we were hoping to get,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “Casey drilled a 3 with seven seconds left, they missed an open 3 in the corner to win it at the buzzer. It was quite the final 1:20.”
Ben Giardini recorded 13 points while Michael Wolfgang added 10 for the Gators, who trailed by four at halftime before bringing a 33-28 lead into the final quarter and extending the advantage to nine down the stretch.
But after picking up a pair of double-digit CCAA West I victories in the regular campaign and beating out Fredonia for the league title, A-L, in the playoff rematch, was pushed to very end by the upset-minded Hillbillies.
What was the difference in this one?
“(It’s) three cracks at somebody; that’s always difficult,” Anderson said. “We both know each other pretty well. I don’t think either one of us ran a set where the other team didn’t know what was coming. That made it tough. Both teams played great defense. It’s a bigger court, so it’s a little tougher to shoot. It was a battle.”
A year ago, Anderson’s team topped Olmsted, 50-29, for the B-2 title before falling to Olean in the crossover. And though Olmsted was the favorite to get back to the championship contest, there won’t be a rematch, as Newfane dismantled the top seed, 72-48, in the other semifinal.
Anderson expects A-L to have its hands full with the 16-6 Panthers.
“They press a lot, they play 10 guys, they just ran at you,” he said. “We’ll certainly have to handle the ball a little better than we did in the final 1:20 tonight. They’ve got some good players, they’ve got a nice, balanced scoring attack. It will be a challenge, for sure.”
Kaleb Rybij had 13 points while Tyler Putney totaled 11 for No. 3 Fredonia (17-5).
IAC PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
New Life Christian 62, West Seneca Christian 32
BUFFALO — Timothy Hutter racked up 24 points and 17 rebounds while Gabe Lucena totaled 16 points and 11 assists to power New Life Christian.
Judah Ampiah-Kwofi (9 points) added 11 rebounds for No. 1 New Life (22-4), which used an 18-6 third-quarter to pull away from a 24-19 halftime lead.
“We were a bit rusty for the first half, but we turned up the defensive intensity, and we were able to pull away in the third quarter,” said NLC coach James Hutter, whose team will meet No. 3 Archbishop Walsh in Thursday’s championship.
Brett Gossel scored 21 points for fifth-seeded West Seneca Christian.
Archbishop Walsh 50, Christian Central 47
BUFFALO — Andy Moore admitted he thought his team was finished.
“We were down 17 with about 5:50 left,” the Archbishop Walsh coach said. “I called timeout and thought it was over.”
Instead, the Eagles saved perhaps their best segment of the season for this very moment.
Max Garvin drained five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Xavier Laverty totaled 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Walsh rallied for the semifinal victory.
Patrick Tufino posted 16 points (four 3-pointers) and Russell Maine added “two huge offensive rebounds” in the final minutes for the third-seeded Eagles (15-6), who outscored Christian Central 22-9 in the final quarter.
“Everything went our way in the last five minutes,” Moore said. “We made five 3s in the last five minutes, we got a couple of steals.”
Still down one, Garvin drained a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to put Walsh ahead, 49-47. Laverty blocked a shot on Central’s next possession and Tufino made one-of-two free throws at the very end to seal the victory.
“The last five-and-a-half minutes, we played about as well as we could have played,” said Moore, whose team won the rubber match with Central after trading wins in the regular season. “We stopped thinking and just started playing. For the first three quarters, we were pretty tentative on offense; we seemed a little tight. Down 17, we said, ‘Let’s just play, let’s just go and see what happens. A lot of good things happened for us.”
Walsh will take on New Life, which it lost to twice in the regular year, in Thursday’s championship. Dan Tyson had a team-best 15 points for No. 2 Christian Central.