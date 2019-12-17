WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville boys basketball team had a big fourth quarter.
Olean High went cold over that same stretch. The result was a hard-earned, come-from-behind win for the Lions.
Max Jusianiec continued a big junior year, racking up 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and Wellsville rallied from a 42-33 fourth-quarter deficit to down the Huskies, 52-47, in a non-league matchup on Tuesday.
Wellsville snapped a four-game losing streak to Olean, which began in the 2016 Class B Far West Regional and continued with regular-season setbacks in each of the next three campaigns. Olean fell 3-2, making for the first time its dropped two games in the regular since 2016-17.
Olean took a 26-19 lead into the break and extended it to nine entering the fourth quarter before Wellsville made its move, outscoring the Huskies 19-5 in the period.
“We struggled back and forth in the first half,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We opened our lead going into the fourth and we were just unable to finish. They hit some big shots at the end. We fouled and they hit their free throws to win it.”
Liam McKinley passed out seven assists for the Lions, who evened their record at 3-3. Covi James recorded 23 points while Dominik Henzel added 11 for the young Huskies, who returned just three letterwinners and no starters from last year’s state semifinalist.
“It was a great hard-fought win” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “The players were resilient tonight. I don’t know if we got Olean’s best game. They struggled shooting and that helped us out a lot. They’re a very well-coached team, but they just need more experience. But by the end of the season they will be a well-oiled machine. Happy the way our guys could fight and we got a lot better tonight.”
IAC
New Life Christian 61, Falk School 34
SOUTH WALES — Timothy Hutter racked up 25 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Lucena logged 21 points and five steals to key New Life.
New Life built up a 40-13 halftime advantage before moving to 5-0.
Jihad Gibbs and Anthony Calloway went for 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Falk School.
NON-LEAGUE
Houghton 63, Lima Christian 38
HOUGHTON — Ayo Banwo scored 22 points and Loik Makuza chipped in with 12 points to guide Houghton past Lima Christian.
Lee Murray added nine points for Houghton, including two 3-pointers. Gennaro Picco finished with nine points.
Jon Getzriger led Lima Christian with 17 points.
Genesee Valley 79, Scio 52
SCIO — In a heavyweight Allegany County battle, Genesee Valley (4-1) jumped out to a 27-15 lead before handing Scio (3-1) its first loss of the year.
Trevor Clark drained seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points while the standout tandem of Evan Windus and Cody Schneider added 17 and 18 points, respectively, for the Jaguars, who drained 13 3s as a team.
The Tigers managed to tie late in the second quarter, but GV went on a 10-0 run to go up 42-31 at halftime. The Jaguars went on another run late in the third quarter to pull away.
“If you told me that we’d hold Windus and Schneider to 35 total points (the duo had been contributing between 40-50 points a game), I’d think we’d be in pretty good shape,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “But they got 42 from their role guys; Clark, (Brock) Ellsessor and (Riley) Gordon had good games. They probably haven’t had that all year; hats off to them.”
Cam Loucks dropped in 30 points while Brendan Graves made six 3s and finished with 25 points for the Tigers.