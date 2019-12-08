OLEAN — Covi James hit a buzzer-beater, capping a 46-point night for the senior guard on Saturday, and a 2-0 start for the Olean High boys basketball game.
The Huskies defeated Jamestown, 80-78, in overtime in the championship of the Olean Tournament on Saturday. James made six of the Huskies’ 14 three-pointers as Olean scored more than half (42) of its points from long range.
Kamdyn McClain added 11 points for the Huskies, who rallied from down 37-29 at halftime to force overtime at 69-69 through regulation.
Demarri Jones led Jamestown (1-1) with 25 points, while Simeon Leeper had 20 points, Elijah Rojas scored 13 and Jarral Farmer had 12.
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Portville 48, Bolivar-Richburg 46
PORTVILLE — Portville (2-0) held on to win the tournament championship game as tournament MVP Dalton Tabola had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Zayne Tarr had 16 points and nine boards and Mike Stillmak had eight points and three assists.
Camdyn MacDonell led B-R with 19 points and Landon Danaher had 16 points.
“It was a close game the whole way,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “Credit to Bolivar-Richburg for a great defense and strong inside play on offense. Its nice to grind out a close game early in the season.”
Consolation: Archbishop Walsh 45, North Collins 31
PORTVILLE — Xavier Laverty led Archbishop Walsh (3-1) with 19 points in the consolation game and Patricio Tufino had 16 points.
Max Garvin had 10 rebounds with six points.
North Collins fell to 0-3.
PIONEER MOTORSPORTS TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Franklinville 79, Lafayette 47
YORKSHIRE — All-Tournament team selection Blake Frank scored 20 points to help guide Franklinville to a win over Lafayette in the consolation match.
Logan Frank was just shy of a triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and eight steals. Zack Wolfer was strong on defense with nine rebounds and four points. Jacob Torpey added 11 points.
“It was Logan’s second game back from an injury he suffered during football season,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “For him to be two rebounds shy of a triple-double was outstanding. Blake was a monster throughout the tournament, and so was Matt Peters on defense.
Osralvo Ilonos led Lafayette with 18 points and Kevin Calderon finished with 11.
Championship: International Prep 64, Pioneer 53
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer dropped its first game of the season in the championship match at the Pioneer Motorsports Tournament to International Prep.
The Panthers move to 1-1 with the loss.
No additional information was given to the Times Herald.
SALAMANCA TIP OFF TOURNAMENT
Championship: Salamanca 59, Clymer 38
SALAMANCA — Tournament MVP Isaac Brown led Salamanca (3-0) with 18 points, nine rebounds and six steals in the Salamanca Tip-Off Tournament championship game.
Jarod White added 12 points and seven boards for the Warriors and Aaron George (seven rebounds) and Lucus Brown had eight points each.
Hunter Wassink had 12 points for Clymer.
Consolation: Eden 65, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 47
SALAMANCA — Eden outscored Cattaraugus-Little Valley 32-15 in the second half enroute to a win in the consolation game.
Brandon Hallick led Eden with 19 points while Hunter Stetz finished with 13 points.
Nick Savidge powered CLV (0-3) with 15 points and was perfect from the line by shooting 4-for-4. Savidge also added three 3-pointers.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IAABO
Consolation: C.G. Finney 77, Cuba-Rushford 65
BELMONT — In a game that was neck and neck till the fourth quarter, Markus Robinson scored 40 points to lead C.G. Finney past Cuba-Rushford in the consolation match of the Allegany County IAABO.
Robinson scored 16 field goals and was 7-for-10 from the charity stripe. Tremell Hale added 14 points and made four 3-pointers.
The Rebels were led by Ethan Brooks with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Joey Jablonski chipped in with 11 points and Grady McCumiskey scored 17 points.
Championship: Genesee Valley 47, Wellsville 46
BELMONT — Genesee Valley trailed Wellsville in every quarter except the final period to escape with a 47-46 championship win.
Evan Windus was a threat from beyond the arc as he hit four three-pointers and scored 18 points. Cody Schneider added 15 points, while Brock Ellsessor finished with six.
Max Jusianiec led Wellsville with 24 points and Liam McKinley with 16.
TWIN TIERS TOURNAMENT
New Life Christian 57, Twin Tiers Christian 40
ELMIRA — Timothy Hutter recorded a double-double with 31 points and 16 rebounds while adding five steals to lead New Life Christian (3-0) past Twin Tiers Christian in the championship game.
Gabe Lucena added 11 points and four assists for New Life.
“Twin Tiers closed out the first on a 14-0 run, so we bumped up the defense,” New Life Christian coach James Hutter said. “We ended up outscoring them 29-10 in the middle two quarters which ended up leading us to victory.”
Zhamere Dupree led Twin Tiers Christian with 16 points while Taylor King added 11 points.
FRIDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 58, Gowanda 23
GOWANDA — Clayton Rowland scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and five steals to lead Ellicottville past Gowanda on Friday during non-league action.
Leif Jimerson tallied 13 points including two 3-pointers and four steals.
John Ondus led Gowanda with eight points.
Ellicottville improves to 2-0 with the victory, while Gowanda suffered its first loss of the season.