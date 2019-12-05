FILLMORE — Fueled by stellar defense and an offense that was hitting on all cylinders, Fillmore got off to a 32-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as it cruised to a 79-19 boys basketball victory over Friendship.
Dylan Valentine, Luke Cole, Mason Cool and Will Valentine all scored in double digits for the Eagles (1-0). Cole scored a team-high 16 points on seven field goals and one free throw, Dylan Valentine scored 13 points, Will Valentine tallied 14 and Cool tallied 10.
Friendship fell to 0-1.
“It was a good team effort,” Fillmore head coach Randy Crouch said. “It was our first game and we had to work through some of the rough spots. We have tough games coming up this week and we need to continue to improve to win those games.”
NON-LEAGUE
Andover 49, Alfred-Almond 48
ANDOVER — Alfred-Almond led Andover for 31 minutes and 53 seconds, while Andover led for just seven seconds: the final seven seconds of the game. Those seconds were just enough for the Panthers to earn their first win of the season.
Despite shooting just 3-20 from the charity stripe, Andover (1-1) had enough offense.
Spencer Cook led the Panthers with 23 points on 10 field goals and two made free throws while Chris Walker, who fouled out, tallied 11 points on five field goals and one free throw.
For Alfred-Almond, Kevin Dunning scored a team-high 12 points on six field goals while Ty Kenney tallied nine points on three field goals and three free throws.
“We are happy to get a win,” Andover coach John Dougherty said. “We faced adversity when Chirs Walker fouled out, but the kids battled and were able to pull it off.”
Houghton 56, Gow 51
SOUTH WALES — Lee Murray tallied 15 points while Ayo Banwo and Loik Makuza each had 13 points to lead Houghton to victory over the Gow school on Wednesday.
Murray also added three steals and Makuza had 10 rebounds. Genaro Picco added six points and Chris Habecher finished with five points for Houghton. Aiden Feng finished with 4 points and three steals.
Gow was led by Luc Burns with 28 points.