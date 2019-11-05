Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello outpolled challenger Austin Morgan of Freedom to win the 57th Senate District seat formerly held by Catharine M. Young, the Olean Republican.
Young resigned in March.
With results from 174 of 215 election districts in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany counties and part of Livingston County, Borrello was leading Morgan 68% to 26%.
Cattaraugus County totals were not immediately available due to a number of towns with large write-in totals and snow in parts of the county that slowed delivery of the packets from polling places by sheriff’s deputies to the Board of Elections in Little Valley, where they were tabulated.
Borrello, 62, told the Times Herald he didn’t have all the numbers, but that his victory was clear.
“We won 72% of the vote in Chautauqua County and won the early voting with a significant number of Democratic votes.”
Borrello ran on the Republcian, Conservative, Independance and Libertarian party lines.
Borrello said, “It’s not about Republican or Democrat, it’s about people in this region against this radical New York City agenda being pushed in Albany. I am going there to speak on behalf of the people of the region. I am very proud of the broad support I received. It’s a mandate from the people of the 57th Senate District.”
Morgan, 23, a recent Cornell University graduate, told the Times Herald: “We did not get the win we hoped for. But I could not be more proud of the race we ran despite being heavily outspent by outside money. We gave thousands the chance to choose hope rather than hate and for for someone rather than against someone.”
Morgan added: “I sincerely wish George well in the Senate and I hope for our people’s sake he is successful. Our farmers, our families and our futures depend on it. My deepest thanks to those who helped in our campaign.”
Sen. John J. Flanagan, the Republican leader in the Senate in Albany, congratulated Borrello on the win.
“I look forward to working with him and all of our members to offer a clear contrast to a radical Senate Democrat conference that has raised taxes, chased away jobs, passed a ‘Criminal Bill of Rights’ and delivered free college tuition and New York driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants while ignoring the needs of middle class families who live and work here,” Flanagan said in a statement.