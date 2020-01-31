ALBANY – State Sen. George Borrello, R-Bemus Point, has been named chairman of the newly-established Repeal Bail Reform Task Force.
The Republican-only task force, assembled by by Senate Minority Conference Leader John Flanagan, will be collecting testimony on the bail reform package approved in 2019 — which Flanagan said was forced through by Democrats without any input from prosecutors, law enforcement officers, victims, local leaders or the public.
Since it went into effect on Jan. 1, “there has been a public outcry over the changes, which have put violent and repeat offenders back on the streets after their arrests, with nothing more than appearance tickets for future court dates,” Borrello said. “The changes eliminated bail and pretrial detention for over 90 percent of crimes including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, violent assault and burglary,” he said.
“Right now, there is no legislative priority more urgent than repealing the dangerous bail reform law that is putting the safety and lives of law-abiding New Yorkers at risk every day that it remains in effect,” he added. “The law enforcement community and the public have expressed shock and outrage that Democrats so blatantly ignored public safety in their rush to appease radical criminal justice activists. As chair, my goal will be to finally provide a public forum to those who should have been heard before these disastrous laws were passed.”
The task force will convene Feb. 6 in Buffalo, with upcoming roundtables on Long Island, the Hudson Valley and in Syracuse.
Bail reform, approved as part of the 2019-20 budget, removes the ability of the courts to allow pre-trial detention for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges. Advocates argued that high bail amounts on minor charges were disproportionately affecting the poor and minorities, causing harsher sentencing outcomes and recidivism.
IN ANOTHER APPOINTMENT, Borrello was also named to the Senate committees on Transportation, and Civil Service and Pensions.
“We have tremendous transportation needs in New York, particularly upstate, which has many aging state highways that need repairs and upgrades in order to assure public safety and support emerging development. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members on these critical transportation issues,” Borrello said. “These latest committee assignments, along with those announced earlier this week, represent opportunities to be involved in a broad range issues. I am grateful and look forward to contributing to all of these discussions in the coming months.”
Borrello, previously the Chautauqua County Executive, was elected in November and is taking his first committee appointments.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)