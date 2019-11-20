It isn’t that St. Bonaventure’s success was any less credible.
You don’t win nine of 10 games, five of those by 17 points or more, down the stretch and reach your conference championship game, in any league, without being a legitimately good basketball team.
What the Bona men’s squad accomplished in February and March of last season was on merit.
There’s no question, however, that the 2018-19 Bonnies also benefited from an inarguably down year for the Atlantic 10, a mostly unspoken but clearly contributing factor in their ability to win 12 games and finish fourth in the league standings despite a tumultuous 4-10 start.
The primary reason for that dropoff was unavoidable: The A-10 was as young as it was in years, having lost much of its top talent from the season before while collectively moving forward with a host of untapped potential. And though its struggles were probably inevitable, and the source of some (largely undue) year-long national criticism, here was the reality:
The A-10 essentially went oh-fer in its key non-conference opportunities. It garnered a fraction of the national media attention that it had become accustomed to. It was quite possibly a March injury to VCU guard Marcus Evans away from being a one-bid league for the first time since 2005.
But that was then.
And for however weak the conference was last year, that’s how strong it might be in 2019-20.
THE AGREED upon sentiment heading into the new campaign was that with the talent it had back — 12 of 15 all-conference selections — three traditional powers (VCU, Dayton and Davidson) back to being just that and the league, from top to bottom, being a year older, the A-10 was due for a major bounce-back campaign.
So far, it’s followed that script line for line.
Yeah, it’s only been two weeks, but the A-10 has already turned in more head-turning non-league victories than it did all of last winter.
VCU knocked off No. 23 LSU in former coach Will Wade’s return to the Siegel Center. Saint Joe’s, picked to finish 13th of 14 teams, upset former Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley’s UConn squad, 96-87. Richmond picked up a 93-92 overtime win over Vanderbilt. Rhody recently handled former UB boss Nate Oats’ Alabama team, 93-79.
And, of course, Bona took down Big Ten foe Rutgers in Toronto.
It’s also been tangibly better from a rankings standpoint.
VCU opened the year at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — and moved up to No. 21 following its win over LSU — after the league went all of last season without a ranked team. Davidson was receiving votes in the preseason, and Dayton picked up a vote in the most recent poll.
Additionally, the A-10 currently has six teams inside the Top 100 of the KenPom projection (VCU, Dayton, Davidson, Rhode Island, Duquesne and Richmond) after finishing with only three last year. It also rates seventh as a conference in RPI, ahead of the Big Ten, Mountain West and American Athletic, after finishing 11th — and outside of the Top 10 for the first time in recent memory — in that category in 2018-19.
The fast start has captured the attention of any number of national media pundits, who have traded their incessant barbs for compliments. And it’s led its coaches to believe that the conference might just be onto something collectively this season:
“(IT’S A) tremendous start, but again, (it’s) to be expected,” URI coach David Cox recently told The Independent, a weekly Rhode Island newspaper. “I’ve said this a number of times — I think this is the strongest the A-10 has been in over a decade. Maybe not quite the star power of some previous years, but as far as the depth of the talent pool, as far as the coaching, there are six or seven teams that are going to be fighting for an NCAA berth.
“Obviously, I don’t expect six or seven teams from the Atlantic 10 conference (to make it), but I definitely think three to four teams is something that we can accomplish as a conference.”
And he’s right.
VCU and Dayton should be in the at-large discussion for the duration while the likes Davidson, after an 0-2 start, Rhody and Richmond could well play their way into the A-10 title picture. A handful of other teams figure to be far tougher challenges than they were last winter. And as we’ve come to learn, you can’t sleep on the Bonnies come March.
And that’s just it.
Bona will not only have to make similar strides to give itself another crack at a double bye and a championship game appearance, it will almost certainly have to navigate a more difficult conference campaign, making for an even slimmer margin of error in 2019-20.
The question is: Will its budding talent catch up to the challenge ahead in time for another late-season run?
