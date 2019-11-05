Bonnies will get Big (East) challenge in season-opener

ST. BONAVENTURE — Opening the season at home against a premier opponent isn’t a luxury many teams get, but it happens today for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team. Today at the Reilly Center (5 o’clock, 105.9 FM), the Bonnies open their season against St. John’s from the Big East.
Bonnies coach Jesse Fleming is well aware of the test that St. John’s brings. It’s a tough task for the team, and added pressure stems from the fact it’s the home opener and on the front end of a doubleheader with the men’s team.
“Great team,” Fleming said. “It’s nice to get the rivalry going again (the teams played a home-and-home in 2010 and 2011). It’s great for us to have such a talented opponent. They were picked second in the Big East. They have a lot of talent on their roster. Three returning double-digit scorers and they’re adding (a transfer) from Ole Miss who averaged 14 there. They signed two Top 50 or 75 freshmen. They have a ton of talent. It’s going to be a great night with having that level of opponent here. Hopefully we’re ready for a challenge.”
ST. JOHN’S and eighth-year coach Joe Tartamella were picked second behind DePaul in the Big East preseason poll (one of the league’s 10 coaches picked the Red Storm to finish first). The team finished eighth in the league a season ago with a 15-16 (7-11) record but is expected to take a major leap this season and return to postseason play by returning all but two players to the roster.
Redshirt junior point guard Tiana England powers the offense, and the standout has been named to both the All-Big East Preseason Team and the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Watch List. England led the Big East and ranked Top 20 nationally with nearly six assists per game a year ago, adding nearly 11 points per game.
“She’s a really nice orchestrator,” Fleming said. “She has a great change of speed, and that’s what all the great point guards have. She’s a great test for us who will get us ready for some of the good point guards in the A-10.”
Next to her, junior guard Qadashah Hoppie and her 11-plus points per game create a formidable combination in the backcourt. Adding to a solid guard rotation, redshirt senior Alissa Alston will play her first game with St. John’s after transferring from Mississippi. Another guard, Alisha Kebbe, averaged in double figures last year as well.
“They are going to have a two point guard lineup, which is definitely unique,” Fleming said. “There’s a lot of different possibilities, and we have to be personnel strong because we don’t know what kind of system they could be running.”
AS FOR Bona, it’s coming off a 68-54 exhibition win over Cortland on Wednesday. It wasn’t a clinic nor totally efficient, but St. Bonaventure was able to finish off the Red Dragons after a bad first quarter in which the Bonnies trailed by as many as 12 points. The defense tightened up in the second and third quarters, keeping Cortland at bay and allowing just 16 points in those 20 minutes.
Sophomore guard Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 16 points, junior guard Jurnee President had 14 points and senior guard Dajah Logan scored 11. The Bonnies shot 42 percent from the field but a dismal 14 percent from long range.
“Asianae was a really big bright spot,” Fleming said. “She’s playing much more under control. Jurnee didn’t shoot the ball well (4-for-13) but she had a pretty nice floor game, she rebounded (six rebounds) and is showing she can be a good defender.”
Though that game doesn’t matter now, it did teach the Bonnies about themselves; it showed good and bad that can be used in today’s game and through the rest of the season.
“We came out and turned the ball over on two of the first three possessions,” Fleming said of his team’s slow start. “We’re trying to get off to good starts and we have unforced turnovers. We were frozen in the first half, playing a step slow. That is something we can fix and hopefully we can fix it sooner rather than later, because if we turn it over (today), (St. John’s) is going to turn it into two points.”