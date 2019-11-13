Bonnies visit Bucknell in first road test of the year

While this year’s Bucknell team may be different than the one that made the NCAA Tournament two of the last three seasons and gave Florida State a tough test in the first round last year, St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming is aware of the challenge that the Bison will bring.
A strong senior class has since departed, as has coach Aaron Roussell, who is now in that role at Richmond. Despite a new coach and replacing three starters, the Bison (1-1) was selected third in the Patriot League preseason poll. Today at Sojka Pavilion (105.9 FM, 4 o’clock), the Bonnies (1-2) will get their first road test of the season after three straight home games.
“They have a lot of shooting returning and they are doing a really nice job with the new stuff they are running,” Fleming said. “They had a great system in there.The program is in really capable hands now, and their approach hasn’t changed. They are winners and expect to win. I was impressed with their first two game tapes. Against Virginia, it was a 12-point game with less than six minutes left. They still expect to have success. They’re an experienced team that has played together a lot.”
The team’s two returning starters have picked up where they left off from last season, as senior forward Ellie Mack (15.5 points per game) and junior guard Abby Kapp (13 points against Monmouth) have powered the offense. Another junior guard, Ally Johnson, (12.5 points) was a key reserve last season and has now stepped into a starting role.
“It starts with Mack,” Fleming said. “She was the second-best player on the floor (against Virginia). She’s shooting 55 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three. She’s just a really skilled kid. She had a good game against us (last year, 12 points) in a different role. She’s a focal point, and the new coach has done a good job getting her in areas where she likes the ball and utilizing her skills.
“Kapp and Mack, if they were on any other team in the league, would have been two of the best players in the league last year,” Fleming said. “I don’t want to call them role players because (Bucknell) shared the ball last season. The quality and consistency of their recruiting, that’s what good programs do year in and year out. They keep bringing in good players.”
This year’s Bison is 1-1 and has been on each end of a blowout — a 24-point loss at Virginia and a 34-point win over Monmouth — under new coach Trevor Woodruff, a highly successful coach at the Division III level before making the jump to Division I this season.
FOR THE Bonnies, it has been an up-and-down start to the season. A spirited effort in a 12-point loss to St. John’s a week ago was followed by an overtime win against Niagara in which the Bonnies rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force OT. On Sunday, the Bonnies were ahead 50-43 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 20-4 over the final 10 minutes and fell to Akron. The Bonnies led by eight (54-46) with less than five minutes to play but the Zips ended the game on a 17-0 run.
“Really disappointed,” Fleming said. “I thought we played a solid game. I thought we were ready to go (10-0 run to start). We were really disciplined. Then it was a number of factors.”
Against Akron, the Bonnies shot well from long range (11-of-24), which was a point of concern the first two contests. However, the Bonnies only had 19 field goals, which means they had just eight two-point baskets.
“We should be getting downhill and attacking the rim all the time,” Fleming said. “They had a couple good shot blocks on us, but that’s another area of improvement for us.”
But a distinct advantage from the free throw line – Akron made 25 free throws to St. Bonaventure’s five – and 20 turnovers ultimately doomed St. Bonaventure, especially in the fourth quarter. The Bonnies had seven fourth-quarter turnovers to Akron’s zero.
“Taking care of the basketball,” Fleming said. “We were plus-two in the turnover margin at halftime and were minus-10 for the game. (They) stepped up their pressure and turned us over. We really, really struggled. It was a roller coaster from there and we weren’t sharp. We weren’t ready to win that game because we wasted a really good effort.
“I hope it becomes a learning experience but I’m also sick of learning experiences. When we put ourselves in a position to win, I want to be able to finish it out.”