ST. BONAVENTURE — Dajah Logan’s career night and Asianae Johnson’s double-double propelled the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team to a 71-67 overtime victory against Little Three rival Niagara Thursday at the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and held the Purple Eagles to 4-of-22 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.
“Really happy to get out of here with a win,” coach Jesse Fleming said. “(Dajah Logan) played really well in her 37 minutes. She was a warrior tonight and made some big threes. Jurnee also had a great game, guarding their best player and making some good plays for us.”
Logan finished the contest with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 4-for-9 from distance. The fifth-year senior also pulled in seven rebounds for the victors.
Johnson tallied 15 points and hauled in a career-high 12 rebounds for her second career double-double. Deja Francis and Emily Calabrese also finished in double figures for the Bonnies; Francis registered 12 points while Calabrese added 10.
The Bonnies (1-1) opened the game with a 7-0 run with help from Logan who had five points and Bona would lead by as many as nine.
Johnson followed her 18-point performance on Tuesday with six first-quarter points and four rebounds.
Niagara (0-1) rebounded and a 31-30 lead in the halftime break.
The Purple Eagles carried the momentum into the third period and saw their lead grow to 10 with 18 seconds left in the quarter.
Bona did not go away quietly, however, pulling back within four on a Calabrese layup and made free throw with 5:30 left.
The Bonnies held Niagara to just two points in the final 6:53 of regulation to force extra time. Logan pulled the Bonnies within one, 64-63, on a corner three with just over two minutes to play. A Jai Moore free throw put the Purple Eagles up two with 1:46 to play in the fourth, though.
With 17.2 seconds left, Johnson drew a foul and was sent to the free throw line for two shots. The sophomore hit both and sent the game into overtime tied 65-65.
The Bona defense allowed just two points in the overtime period.
The Bonnies closeout their three-game homestand with a matchup against Akron Sunday at 1p.m.