ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team fell to Cornell, 70-42, Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center.
Emily Calabrese led the Bonnies with 14 points and hauled in a team-high five rebounds. Also in double figures for the Brown and White was Asianae Johnson with 11 points and Olivia Tucker who added 10 points.
Cornell (6-4) jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading the entire 40 minutes.
The Big Red held the Bonnies to 1-of-13 shooting from the floor in the first quarter, jumping out to a 18-5 lead after the first period.
From there, the Big Red never looked back. Cornell shot 27-for-47 (57.4 percent) from the floor on the afternoon. The Bonnies (3-10) finished the afternoon 14-for 52 from the floor and 12-for-15 from the free throw line.
Cornell was led by Samantha Widmann who had 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
The Bonnies look to bounce back as they open Atlantic 10 Conference play Saturday, Jan. 4 on the road at Fordham.