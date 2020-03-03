Bonnies to visit UMass in A-10 Tourney first round

You can cite all the adages you want, and for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team, they certainly ring true.
New season. It doesn’t matter what you did in the regular season. Those mantras apply to the Bonnies (7-22, 4-12) heading into tonight’s Atlantic 10 Tournament first-round game at Massachusetts (105.9 FM, 7 p.m.)
“It’s literally 0-0,” coach Jesse Fleming said. “You’ve got to win four games. It’s literally the start of a new season. We’re focused on us and on UMass and how we can be the best team we can be. We’re going out to get a win.”
UMASS (19-10, 9-7) enters the tournament with its highest seed in years, and its 19 wins are the most since 1997-98, when it made the NCAA Tournament. Earlier this season the Minutewomen went on an 11-game winning streak, which included Jan. 8’s 62-52 victory over the Bonnies at the Reilly Center.
UMass is led by three players who all average 10 or more points per game – junior forward Sam Breen (17 points, 9 rebounds), senior guard Hailey Leidel (16 points) and sophomore guard Destiney Philoxy (11). Senior guard Vashnie Perry scores nine points per game and Maeve Donnelly, a 6-foot-5 forward from Binghamton, gives the Minutewomen size inside.
“(Coach Tory Verdi) is doing a great job,” Fleming said, “He’s running good stuff. He’s gonna get shots for Leidel. He’s going to get Breen in space and into mismatch situations. He’s putting them in really good spots and putting specific players at their strengths. You have to worry about Donnelly as a passer, cutter and rebounder to make them better defensively. It’s a credit to him to getting them into spots where they can be those players.”
UMass averages 66 points per game (second in the league) while yielding just under 59 points.
IN THE Massachusetts win in January, the Minutewomen took control of the game with a 23-13 third quarter which stretched a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Leidel led all scorers with 22 points, and Breen added 13 and nine rebounds off the bench. For the Bonnies, Dajah Logan scored 13 and Jurnee President added 11. The win was the first time UMass won in the RC since 2007. Bona outrebounded the Minutewomen and shot 41 percent from the field but was outdone by 20 turnovers.
“We couldn’t guard Leidel,” Fleming said. “She was definitely the difference-maker in that game; she did a great job scoring. We also took some bad shots against their zone.”
The Minutewomen were projected to finish eighth this season and outplayed that to a fifth-place finish. They’re on a three-game winning streak, their last game a 20-point win over Rhode Island. The Bonnies, meanwhile, were projected for 13th and finished 12th, though they enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak, the last three of which were by 14 points or more.
“It’s not something we should have to sell them on, we’ve got enough talent to beat Massachusetts,” Fleming said. “To me it’s show up and be us. But until we can find some defensive swagger and really lock in and get stops, which we haven’t for three straight games – our defense has fallen off a cliff – we won’t have success (tonight).”
IN THEIR last game, the Bonnies were upended by Duquesne, 80-57, on Saturday. Duquesne led by four after the first quarter but gradually increased its lead throughout the game. Asianae Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Deja Francis 14 points, Jurnee President had 13 points, and Emily Calabrese just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 boards, but the Dukes shot 48 percent from the field.
“I give Duquesne a ton of credit, they made everything,” Fleming said. “For the most part we were executing what we were doing, (but) they were doing a great job knocking down what we gave them.”
Fleming is 3-1 against UMass as Bonnies coach, the lone loss coming this season. In his tenure the games have been close. But the tournament is another beast, and the Bonnies have not won a game in the conference event since 2014 (five straight losses).
“(A win tonight) would be absolutely huge,” Fleming said. “We need to start taking some steps in the right direction. We’ve shown we can be a competitive A-10 team at times, but it’s about the wins and losses. There’s no bigger win and loss than the A-10 Tournament. It’s for your life, and it can show – especially when you beat a higher seed – that you are heading in the right direction.”
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the quarterfinals at Dayton Arena on Friday and will play either No. 4 Saint Louis or No. 13 George Mason at 2 p.m. Saint Louis won the regular season meeting, 64-51, on Feb. 9.