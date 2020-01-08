ST. BONAVENTURE — Four days after playing a Fordham team that had won six straight games, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team plays arguably the hottest team in the Atlantic 10, another team enjoying a long winning streak.
Today at the Reilly Center (105.9 FM, 5 o’clock), the Bonnies (3-11, 0-1) host Massachusetts, on an eight-game surge and winner of 11 of its last 12 after an 0-2 start.
UMass (11-3, 1-0) kicked off its conference season with a big win at Duquesne on Saturday. Five Minutewomen scored in double figures as they held off Duquesne after leading by 18 through three quarters. Fourth-year coach Tory Verdi’s team is effective on both sides of the ball, scoring nearly 73 points per game while only allowing 60. The near-13 point margin is the best such differential in the league. Junior forward Sam Breen leads the club at 17 points and 10 rebounds per game, yet she has only played in three games this season due to NCAA transfer and eligibility rules. Senior guard Hailey Leidel matches Breen’s total, while sophomore guard Destiney Philoxy averages close to 14 points and senior guard Vashnie Perry scores 11 per. Forward Maeve Donnelly, a 6-foot-5 forward from Binghamton, leads the league in blocks at better than three a game.
“They’ve got some good pieces,” Fleming said. “Leidel was Rookie of the Year and they’ve been able to build around her. Sam Breen has given them a boost. Donnelly gives them good rim protection, and they have some guards who can score the ball. Perry has taken her game to another level.”
Verdi has seen growth in his four years at UMass, as the team has gone from seven wins to 14 to 16 and now has 11 with 15 conference games left to play. The Minutewomen were selected eighth in the preseason poll but appear primed to finish above expectations.
They scored 80-plus points in back-to-back games (86 against Southern Connecticut State, 81 against Duquesne) and also have games of 83 and 95 points.
“They push the ball really well,” Fleming said. “They don’t run a ton of things but their stuff is well thought out. They get the ball where they need to, and then you’ve got Leidel who’s shooting 47 percent from three. They have (forwards) who can finish around the hoop and create. They can put five people on the floor who can score.”
UMass does not unload its bench much, as evidenced in the win over Duquesne. It used only seven players and in a fair share of their games this season the Minutewomen have played 7-8 players, one of whom is the younger sister of former Bona men’s player Tshiefu Ngalakulondi, who has since transferred to Fairfield.
“They look confident on tape,” Fleming said. “They’ve had some injuries, and they’re deeper. They have some good depth where players can come in and they don’t lose a beat. There’s something to be said about players knowing that they can play through mistakes and not worry about being tired.”
FOR THE Bonnies, conference play didn’t start as hoped. On Saturday they were soundly beaten by Fordham, 79-53. A close game at halftime (36-30) turned anything but in the third quarter as the Rams outscored Bona, 27-8. After Bona cut it to 39-36, Fordham went on a 16-0 run over six minutes to push the game out of reach.
Asainae Johnson tied her career high with 18 points while Dajah Logan had 12 but no other Bona player scored more than six. Though the Bonnies shot 43 percent from the field, it wasn’t enough as Fordham shot even better with Bre Cavanaugh’s 29 points leading the way.
“We faced some adversity, and I didn’t like our reaction to it,” Fleming said. “We’ve always had trouble scoring against Fordham, and we scored the ball really well in the first half. That was with Cavanaugh making some contested threes, and we were still right there.
“Fordham made a couple shots and we got real panicky with our offense. Fordham will eat you alive if you’re going to take early shots because they are so good defensively. It was a roller coaster from there because we took a bad shot and they scored and were able to set their defense. It got away from us real quick. It was disappointing.”