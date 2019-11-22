ST. BONAVENTURE — The last week-plus hasn’t been too kind to the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team, but the team and coach Jesse Fleming are hoping for a reversal of fortune back at home.
Today at the Reilly Center (1 o’clock, 105.9 FM), the Bonnies are hosting Cleveland State, looking to forget the past week in which the team suffered a pair of defeats – 68-60 to Bucknell and 84-82 to Canisius on Sunday. The Canisius loss was a bit harder to digest, as the Bonnies led by 10 with just over three minutes remaining, but Canisius ripped off a 12-0 run in that time to emerge with an 84-82 win.
The setback to Canisius came a week after Akron finished the game on a 17-0 run to turn an eight-point deficit into a nine-point win. Twice in the span of a week a late lead has turned sour for the Bonnies (1-3), and Fleming does not want the pattern to continue.
“Right now we’re not a confident team,” he said. “We’re trying to replicate it in practice, but it is what it is. It’s sort of an interesting circumstance. We have to learn how to win. I’m glad we’re at the point where we’re leading in a lot of these games and playing well for longer stretches, but there’s a difference between having the talent and having the talent plus knowing how to win. We’re not performing in winning time, and I have to figure it out and give them that confidence. Be situationally prepared.”
Fleming noted that the Bonnies have led for 101 of the last 120 minutes of game action. The Bonnies are 0-3 in those games.
WHAT COULD be viewed as a positive over the last few weeks is the Bonnies’ better mark from long range. They have connected on double-digit three-pointers in their last three games (season-high 13 at Canisius). While the numbers look good, Fleming offers a different view as the Bonnies have lost all three of those contests.
“We’re relying on it too much,” he said. “I want to attack the rim. We’re not getting to the (free throw) line enough, we’re not getting to the paint enough. We went 0-for-7 (from 3-point range) in the fourth quarter against Canisius. I’m glad we’re taking good quality shots and running our offense better that’s getting us those looks but there’s also times where we have to get ourselves to the basket.”
Dajah Logan scored 22 points against Canisius while freshman Olivia Tucker scored 20 against Bucknell. Both connected on six 3-pointers. For Logan, it’s a result of the work she has put in.
“She makes everything in practice,” Fleming said. “Her mechanics are really, really sharp. She could get to the line a little more, but you can’t argue with the shotmaking.”
Tucker’s big game against Bucknell earned her a start against Canisius, the first for the freshman.
“She’s a solid defender, and good things happen when the ball is in her hand,” Fleming said. “She takes care of the ball, and she fits well in our offense. She has a good plus-minus.”
CLEVELAND STATE enters at 3-1, winners of three straight since a season-opening loss at Bowling Green. A pair of Mariahs, Miller (senior) and White (junior) power the offense, as the upperclassmen duo combines to score 36 points per game. White has scored 14 or more points in each game this season; Miller has double digits in each game and scored 30 points a week ago against Long Island.
“They return four double-digit scorers,” Fleming said. “They have some offensive firepower. White can get downhill, she has a really good crossover. She can go right, she can go left. We have to do all we can to keep her in front of us and not let her get out and get stuff in transition.
“Miller is smooth, and she is really good in mid-range. She can post up a mismatch and can hit an open three.”
One of the Vikings’ three wins was against a non-Division I opponent, but the team has averaged 67 points per game in its three games against Division I foes. Conversely, outside of a poor defensive showing against Bowling Green, its defense has yielded just 50 points per game since.
“What I’m most impressed with is that they play a ton of zone, and you usually don’t think of a zone as creating turnovers and creating offense, creating a ton of turnovers,” Fleming said, “but it’s a super aggressive 2-3 zone that has gotten them a bunch of points in transition. That’s where they’re living right now, it’s given them some great looks and some easy baskets in transition.
“They are a confident team, and they have played really well as a team. It will be a really good challenge.”