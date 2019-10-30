Bonnies to host Cortland in exhibition tuneup

ST. BONAVENTURE — They coached together as assistants at St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green for multiple seasons at both stops.
And today at the Reilly Center (5 p.m., 105.9 FM), Jesse Fleming’s St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team and Jacey Brooks’ Cortland squad will square off in a preseason exhibition game. The longtime friends and former coaching partners under both Jim Crowley (three seasons, 2007-10) and Jennifer Roos (three seasons, 2013-16) saw the opportunity for an exhibition of which both found a mutual benefit.
“Jacey is one of my better friends,” Fleming said. “With her getting the job there, it came about that it would be fun for her to coach in front of her people and go against each other.”
There won’t be many surprises stemming from the exhibition as the pair has shared concepts they will be utilizing during the game.
“I told her everything we’re going to run,” Fleming said. “She told me what game to watch of theirs to give us a good sense. There’s nothing but respect there and our whole thing is to get both of our teams better. She has seven new players, and we have some new players so I’m sure we’ll both be surprised at different points.”
FLEMING is in his fourth season with St. Bonaventure, and will be looking to improve in Year 4 with a number of new players on the roster. Today’s game gives him and his relatively new coaching staff a look at newcomers Tori Harris, Olivia Brown, Kaitlyn Parker, Jurnee President, Olivia Tucker and walk-on Claire Cody.
“I want to figure out rotations, as far as who’s going to perform when the lights are on,” Fleming said. “Sometimes players play really good in practices but then it’s a game-time and that performance level drops. Sometimes it’s players who get lost in the shuffle at practice but then the lights come on and they can really go. The exhibition game is a great thing to put the uniform on and see who is going to step up. I’d like to come out of this knowing what my rotation is going to be to start the year. ”
BROOKS was named coach at Cortland in June 2018, returning home to New York after five years at Bowling Green. The former Franklinville and Buffalo State standout finished 12-14 in her first season, earning a trip to the SUNYAC Tournament in the process.
Young Cortland (eight seniors graduated after last season) lost nearly all of its scoring and starting lineup from a year ago and is in the process of retooling. Junior guard Shannon McGuire averaged nearly 10 points per game last season and led the team in rebounds with a tick better than five per game. She also led the team in assists, but may be looked upon more as a scoring presence this season after Second-Team SUNYAC guard Kristy Vitucci graduated. Vitucci led the team in points per game (12) in an offense that had four players average seven or more points though three of those players are gone.
“She’s running a lot of the same stuff that we ran at Bowling Green back in the day,” Fleming said. “It’s funny to dust off the playbook and remember all the stuff she’s going through. We really have to communicate and put pressure on them early. They have a bunch of new faces, and we have to do a good job establishing pressure, rebounding and defending.”