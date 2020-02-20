ST. BONAVENTURE — The scoreboard listed victories for Dayton, UMass and Saint Joseph’s. But the real winner after Tuesday’s Atlantic 10 action might actually have been St. Bonaventure.
Entering the night, a trio of teams — Saint Louis, VCU and Davidson, all at 7-5 — had a chance at moving to within a game of the Bonnies for No. 4 in the A-10 standings, with the latter two holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. Instead, all three lost, pushing each a full two games behind, while giving Bona some needed wiggle room in the top tier and a bit of solace after being blown out at home by Davidson on Friday night.
With their team amid an eight-day layoff right at the start of the season’s final stretch, Bona fans have understandably shifted their focus to the out-of-town scores.
The help that coach Mark Schmidt’s team received on Tuesday was as surprising as it was significant — UMass knocked off 18-win Saint Louis, a team the Bonnies still have to face on the road; and, almost inexplicably, Davidson followed up its 29-point Bona road thrashing by losing to a Saint Joe’s squad that was not only winless in conference play, but without leading scorer Ryan Daly.
Bona received additional help on Wednesday.
Already a critical contest, this weekend’s opponent, Richmond, topped George Mason to take a one-game lead for third place. Duquesne, however, with a chance to pull even with Bona, fell to George Washington at home, and now sits a game back.
That means, despite being idle, Bona managed to improve its chances at securing a double-bye and sits in a favorable position with an upcoming home game (and one victory already under its belt) against the Dukes and a two-game lead on three other potential threats.
Here are three things the Bonnies must do to maintain their spot, or climb, over the final five games of the regular season:
1. D-up against the good teams
Bona has once again been driven by solid defense and glasswork, ranking No. 5, for the season, in scoring ‘D’ (65.5 points) and No. 2 in rebounding margin (plus-3.4).
But for as stout as its been over the last two years, those numbers have tumbled drastically this winter against the best A-10 competition.
In five games against teams with winning records, the Bonnies have surrendered a robust average of 87 points on 53 percent shooting while being outrebounded in four of those five contests. Consequently, they’re 1-4 in those games, though three of those losses came without arguably the league’s best defensive player in Osun Osunniyi, and 8-0 against the rest of the conference.
‘Shoon is a major difference-maker, no doubt, but even with him, in its last two games against .500-or-better foes, Bona has given up 83 and 93 points, unsustainable numbers for an average offensive team.
With three games remaining against such opponents (Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Louis), it’s imperative that Bona bring the same defensive consistency that allowed it to make a run to the A-10 championship game last season.
2. Get its big guns going in the biggest spots
Before Friday, Dominick Welch was having the most productive stretch of his career, averaging 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, with a pair of double-doubles, over his previous six games.
At home against Davidson: nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, four rebounds and one assist.
Make no mistake, the Bonnies’ “Big 3” has been about as good as anybody could have reasonably expected in Year 2, and Schmidt’s team, of course, will go only as far as Welch, Kyle Lofton and Osunniyi take it.
In some cases, however, its best players either haven’t played well against the best teams on the Bonnies’ schedule, or haven’t had good games on the same night.
In losses to VCU and Dayton, Welch and Lofton went for a combined 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting and 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting. On Friday against Davidson, Lofton tallied 15 points, but backcourt mates Welch and Jaren English were held to 18 total points on 5-of-16 shooting.
For Bona, the good news is that it’s balanced enough, receiving regular contributions from the likes of Justin Winston and Alejandro Vasquez, to remain in games offensively. But having both Lofton and Welch go for 20-plus, like they did against George Mason in last year’s A-10 Tournament, would go a long way toward Bona finishing the year strong.
3. Continue to play “Bona basketball”
The Bonnies are one win from extending their league-best streak of consecutive 10-plus win seasons to six.
Even after Friday, they’re on the verge of finishing fifth or better in the A-10 for the fifth-straight year. According to one metric, after Tuesday’s games, they have a 73 percent chance of securing the No. 4 seed and the two-game bye in Brooklyn.
The reason they continue to be successful despite still being so young? They continue to abide by Schmidt’s “trifecta.”
In league games, Bona sits seventh in scoring defense (67.2, though it’s only a point shy of the top five), first in rebounding margin (plus-5.2) and first in turnovers per game (10.4). And that ability to defend, rebound and take care of the ball, plus the interior presence of Osunniyi, when healthy, has given it a chance almost every night out.
The Bonnies have struggled at times in those areas.
Their youth has occasionally gotten the best of them against some of the senior-laden teams in the conference. But a commitment to that identity down the stretch will have them once again opening the A-10 Tournament in Friday’s quarterfinals.