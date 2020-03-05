ST. BONAVENTURE — How important is it to finish in the Top 4 of the 14-team Atlantic 10 men’s basketball conference?
Put it this way.
Only twice in the 26 years the A-10 tourney has played four rounds has a team seeded lower than No. 4 won the event and its automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
Virginia Commonwealth, a fifth seed, did it in 2015 and last season, Saint Louis accomplished it from the No. 6 slot.
That’s why Saturday night’s game at Saint Louis is the most important of St. Bonaventure’s season.
Three games ago, the Bonnies were actually third in the conference standings courtesy of a head-to-head win over Richmond at the Reilly Center as both teams were 10-4 in the A-10. But the Spiders then won three straight while the Bonnies lost an 81-77 overtime heartbreaker to Duquesne at the RC, then fell to struggling La Salle (13-14, 4-11 at the time) in Philadelphia to tumble into a three-way tie for fourth at 10-6 with Duquesne and Saint Louis with two games to play.
But last night, before a crowd of 3,973 at the Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure regrouped, comfortably dispatching overmatched Saint Joseph’s (6-24, 2-15), 89-73.
The win kept Bona alive in its bid for the fourth seed, tied with Saint Louis and Duquesne at 11-6 in the A-10. The conference’s first two spots are locked: Dayton (17-0) and Richmond (13-4). Rhode Island (12-5) is currently third but could fall pending Saturday’s games.
No. 4 will be likely decided among the Bonnies, Billikens and Dukes (Rhode Island needing just a win to secure third), but for St. Bonaventure the path to a fourth-place finish is simple … win Saturday night at Saint Louis or settle for the tourney’s fifth or sixth seed depending on how Duquesne does against Richmond on Friday night.
THE KEY for Bona, of course, was beating St. Joe’s last night.
As senior center Amadi Ikpeze noted after the win, “It’s like coach (Mark Schmidt) said, ‘We control our future and and we had that sense of urgency because winning today makes Saturday’s game even bigger. We took care of business tonight.”
As for the game in St. Louis, he said, “Being in the moment … knowing we control our destiny, we’ve just got to leave everything on the floor to give ourselves a chance to win. “As coach always says, ‘You can’t be like, ‘what if ‘ … ‘what if I played harder, what if I did this or did that.’ So that’s the thing we buy into … constant effort every time we put on our jerseys.”
And while Schmidt was disappointed with the consecutive losses to Duquesne and La Salle, he conceded having his team’s fate in its own hands in the season finale is a bit unexpected.
“When we were 1-4 probably not,” he said of the Bonnies start. “If somebody had said (then) that we’d be 19-11 and have a shot to get a double bye in the last game … you’d take that, especially with a young team.
“We had a lot of growing pains, a lot of injuries … but give the kids credit, they fought through it. We got to a point where we’ve got a shot in an important game. A lot of teams right now are playing their last game for nothing … we’re playing it for (a double bye in the A-10 Tournament).”
In a bit of irony, for the second straight year, the Bonnies are playing Saint Louis for the No. 4 seed in the season finale. Last year, the Bonnies beat the Billikens, 66-57, at the RC to earn a berth in the conference quarterfinals.
Unfortunately for Bona, Saint Louis earned the A-10’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid with a 55-53 win in the conference finals at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“You wish you were playing at home,” Schmidt admitted of Saturday’s road test. “But it’s in our hands and that’s a tribute to our guys. We don’t have to worry about anybody else doing whatever – wins or losses – we just have to take care of ourselves.
“That’s good … but we know that Saint Louis is a really good team that plays really well at home and a veteran team, so we’ve got our hands full.”
But the reward is handsome.
