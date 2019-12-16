ST. BONAVENTURE — Olivia Brown’s career-high 24 points led the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team to an 80-66 non-conference victory over Oakland Sunday afternoon inside the Reilly Center.
Brown’s 24 points were a game-high and was the highest point total for a Bonnies player this season. Sunday also marked the second time this season that Brown reached the 20-point plateau after she scored 20 points early this year at Binghamton.
Also in double figures for the Bonnies was Asianae Johnson (15), Deja Francis (15) and Dajah Logan (13).
The Bonnies (2-8), who snapped a seven-game losing streak, never trailed and took a 47-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Brown paced the Bonnies’ shooting, going 9-of-10 from the floor and 6-of-7 from distance.
As a team in the first half, Bona shot 66 percent (19-of-29) from the floor and 73 percent (8-of-11) from distance. The Bonnies matched their season-high for points in the first half at 47, tying the mark set at Canisius Nov. 17.
The Bona lead grew to as many as 34 points at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter.
Oakland (4-5), however, went on a small run in the third quarter and pulled the game back within 21 with 21 seconds remaining.
The Grizzlies continued a rally effort as Brianna Beatty’s jumper with 7:41 remaining in the contest trimmed the Golden Grizzlies’ deficit to 14.
That’s as close as Oakland would get with the Bonnies outscoring the Golden Grizzlies, 15-14, over the game’s last seven minutes.
Kahlaijah Dean led Oakland with 19 points and Kayla Luchenbach added 18.
Bona finished the afternoon shooting 55 percent from the floor on 30-of-55 shooting.
The Bonnies are back in action on Friday when they take on Wright State in Orlando, Fla., as part of the UCF Holiday Tournament.