ROCHESTER — Dominick Welch probably summed it up best.
St. Bonaventure’s sophomore guard, following his team’s comfortable, 74-61 victory over Massachusetts Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena, was asked about the young Bonnies’ fast start.
“I just feel like something special is going on here,” said the Buffalo native who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. “I think we’ve got a group of guys that’s really clicking together and really gettin’ it. I know we’ve got a young team, and all, but we understand that and know what it takes to win.”
Indeed, Bona, after a 1-4 start, is 12-5 and has won 11 of its last 12 games. Three of those defeats have been by five points-or-fewer.
Equally impressive, St. Bonaventure is 4-0 in the Atlantic 10, tied for the fastest start in a conference season in the school’s 30 years in the league that began as the Eastern Eight. And that unbeaten beginning included back-to-back road victories plus last night’s neutral court triumph.
This from a team that starts five first- or second-year players.
When asked what got the Bonnies rolling after that stumbling start, coach Mark Schmidt was succinct.
“We got healthy,” the 13th-year SBU coach said. “Shoon (Osunniyi, sophomore center) and Jared (English, sophomore guard) were hurt for the first five games so getting those two guys back really helped us.
“We start four sophomores and a freshman so experience — the more we play, the better we’re going to get.”
Schmidt added, “We have some talented players … they’re just green, they make those freshman mistakes. But as they go along in the year, they’re going to experience stuff they’ve never seen before and they’ll learn from those experiences and they’ll get better.”
THE BONNIES have won their last three A-10 games by an average of 15 points. And against UMass, after trailing 12-11 barely five minutes in, Bona was never headed, building a 15-point lead before intermission. When the Minutemen cut the margin to four in the opening minute of the second half, the Bonnies quickly stretched their lead to 19 to the delight of the turnout of 4,276.
“It’s always good to come to Rochester … especially when you win,” Schmidt said, jokingly adding, “This is the seventh in a row (for Bona at Blue Cross Arena), so we’ll come back again next year.
“I wish we could play 31 games in the Reilly Center … there’s nothing like the Reilly Center. But this is a second home for us. And this is a tough night — Wednesday night — usually we play our games up here on a Saturday and we get a lot of people that come up from Olean.”
He added, “But I thought Rochester did a really good job of coming out and supporting the Bonnies. I wasn’t surprised to see the crowd. One of the reasons we’ve had the success we’ve had up here is because of the support that we get.”
Indeed, circumstances played into Bona’s favor as a weeknight game at the RC with the students on break isn’t normally a big draw, and it’s likely last night’s crowd was more than Bona would have drawn it its own building.
And the players like it.
“It’s like a home-away-from-home,” said sophomore point guard Kyle Lofton who had team highs of 19 points and six assists, “a lot of kids from school are from this area. It’s nice to have them here, the cheerleaders, the fans …”
But, fast A-10-start aside, Bona now faces a tough stretch, Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth (12-5, 2-2), at Dayton (15-2, 4-0) next Wednesday and home with Rhode Island (11-5, 3-1) nine days from now.
“The next three games we’ve got are going to be tough for us,” Welch admitted. “I’m not going to say easy games, but the games we should win are out of the way, now…”
