ST. BONAVENTURE — On a busy day at the Reilly Center in which a Final Four team will be honored, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team will take the court against a team that has had its fair share of NCAA Tournament success, albeit much more recently.
Today at the RC (105.9 FM, noon), the Bonnies (1-7, losers of six straight) square off against a University of Buffalo squad aiming to continue an impressive run of postseason play.
Buffalo has qualified for the last two NCAA Tournaments, reaching the Sweet 16, losing to perennial powerhouse and Final 4 participant Connecticut in the second round. This season, eighth-year coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the Bulls sit at 6-2 with losses to San Jose State and Stanford while on a California trip prior to Thanksgiving. Buffalo, which has won its last two games, has wins over local rivals Niagara and Canisius, so the Bulls will be looking to finish off a perfect Big 4 season with a win today.
“(Coach Jack) does a great job finding players who fit their system,” Bonnies coach Jesse Fleming said. “She does a good job making her kids confident. They play really hard and at a really high level. It doesn’t matter who suits up for them. They’re a tough team and they get you ready for anybody.”
TWO PLAYERS in Buffalo’s starting lineup average at least 20 points. Freshman guard Dyaisha Fair, a Rochester native, is second in the country at 24 points per game; behind her is senior guard Theresa Onwuka at 20 points per (also in the Top 25 nationally) to go with better than seven rebounds per game. The Bonnies have already seen one of the nation’s top scorers in Binghamton’s Kai Moon. Ten days ago, Moon — also 24 per game — scored 28 in a Binghamton win.
“You can’t stop it, you just have to make it volume,” Fleming said. “If they’re going to have 40 points together it needs to be on 40 shots. They can score and make contested shots, which is the trademark of talented offensive players. We also have to keep them off the free throw line.
“(Onwuka) is one of the best rebounding guards we will see this year. That’s how she gets to 20 a game … offensive rebound putbacks. We have to keep her off the boards. She creates.”
FOR THE Bonnies, their last outing was one to forget. Just a seven-point game at halftime (33-26), Kent State outscored Bona 48-32 over the final 20 minutes en route to an 81-58 triumph.
“We played our best half-court and transition defensive half of the year,” Fleming said of the first half. “We didn’t score the ball great but it didn’t affect our defense. That’s a high-powered scoring team and we did a good job of initially taking away (what they wanted to do offensively).”
The second half was different.
“Defensive breakdowns that put us in bad positions,” Fleming said. “They finished the third quarter on an 8-0 run. I’ve done a bad job making us be better in situational stuff. Hopefully we learn from that because the way we were defending in that game for stretches, I thought we were going to be in a position to be in that game. That took the air out of us. I wanted to see more competitiveness out of us in the fourth quarter. We had worked pretty hard up until that point.”
Three newcomers led the Bonnies as Jurnee President had 15 points and seven rebounds, while freshman Olivia Brown scored 12 points and Olivia Tucker 10. Brown earned Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors prior to the game and continued what has been a steady freshman season.
“She’s worked so hard and wants to be good,” Fleming said. “She’s a positive kid and takes coaching. She started as a typical freshman but her offense is starting to come through. She’s a really talented kid and I’m happy to see her get some reward statistically.”
The Bonnies shot 40 percent from the field but were done in by a massive discrepancy at the free throw line. Kent State shot 30-of-31 from the line; Bona was 10-of-12.
“It’s been that way,” Fleming said. “If you look at our stats, we shoot better than our opponents but the main issue is that we’re minus-79 (169-90) on the season in free throws attempted. That’s 10 per game. We’re fouling too much. That really jumps out at me. We’re trying to get our fundamentals better. We can’t put ourselves in a position where we let the referee make the decision.”