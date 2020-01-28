ST. BONAVENTURE -- His days almost always began in the same fashion: With a basketball in his hands.
Each morning before school, Dion Wright woke up early enough to get dressed, eat a quick breakfast and head out to the family driveway to shoot baskets. And each morning, when it was time to leave, his mother would count down, “5, 4, 3, 2, 1 …”
And he would release his last shot at the make-believe buzzer.
Wright grew up in Lakewood, Calif., just 23 miles from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where one of the game’s all-time stars loomed larger than life. As a kid in Southern California in the 2000s, Wright took after one player, and one player only ...
Kobe Bean Bryant.
“KOBE meant everything to me,” the former St. Bonaventure standout said Tuesday, three days after the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash, 48 hours into a pain that promises not to subside anytime soon. “Especially growing up in LA, that’s all I saw for years. Everybody wanted to be just like him and emulate his game.”
When young Kobe grew out his familiar mini-fro, Wright had to do the same. When Bryant won his fourth and fifth NBA titles in 2010 and ‘11, Wright beelined for the gym to practice the moves that Kobe had used to sink the Magic and Celtics.
That’s the kind of influence that No. 8, and then No. 24, had not only on young basketball players in LA, but on an entire generation of kids, including those who have recently passed through Bona and those who are playing there now.
For those my age, we were 11 when both Bryant and Derek Jeter burst onto their respective scenes as rookies in 1996, and lucky enough to have spent nearly two-thirds of our lives watching their greatness in real time.
For Wright, former teammate and fellow SoCal native Jordan Gathers and even a 20-year-old Jaren English now, they quite literally grew up with Bryant. And aside from LeBron James, he’s the reason that many from this era first picked up a ball.
“(HE’S) BY far my favorite player, he’ll always be my favorite player; nobody compares to him,” English said. “He’s the GOAT in my eyes. I didn’t watch Michael Jordan that much. I saw Kobe with my own eyes, so that’s the only GOAT I know.
“He taught me a lot. Last night, I was able to watch the 60-point game again (in Bryant’s final contest in April of 2017). It was really just bringing tears to my eyes watching him do what he does best -- scoring the ball, getting buckets and leading his team to a win.”
Summed up Wright, now playing professionally in Ukraine: “In my generation, he was our Jordan.”
English was at the Bona women’s home game on Sunday afternoon when a fan approached he and Kyle Lofton with the gutting news. The sophomore guard was the mirrored image of a jolted and agonizing society.
How could Bryant, who seemed so invincible as a player and was only just beginning his second act, at 41, be here one day -- congratulating James for passing him for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list -- and gone the next?
For these guys, Kobe was the height of what hard work, dedication and a love of the sport could lead to in basketball. In the last three days, his untimely death has provided them with an even more important lesson.
Perspective, and just how precious life can be.
“IT JUST helped me realize that time is promised to nobody and that every moment counts,” English said. “As soon as that happened, I just ran over and hugged my mom and I told her I loved her. I called my brother and told him I loved him. Life’s too short to be mad and sad; you’ve just got to smile through the pain and keep going.”
It also shed further light on the kind of man and father (to four daughters) Bryant was, especially in his post-playing career, a window in which he loved being a “girl dad,” coached Gianna’s AAU basketball team and became a major advocate for the women’s game while continuing to help young college and NBA players in any way he could.
Those things have begun to resonate with guys such as Wright, who have looked up to Bryant from the beginning.
Simultaneously, they’ve made his passing that much more difficult to stomach.
“At first, I wanted all boys, but how I saw he bonded with his daughter Gigi, I wouldn’t mind having some girls,” Wright said. “It’s really so sad that he’s gone so soon; he had so much more to give. We didn’t even get to hear his Hall of Fame speech, the list goes on.
“All I can do is take all the lessons learned from him and put it into my daily life on and off the court.”
The lessons.
Those, aside from Bryant’s memory and the endless number of YouTube highlights and video snippets, are what will continue to live on.
IN THE aftermath of Sunday’s accident, any number of former Bonnies took to social media to share heartfelt posts about the impact Kobe had on them. Matt Mobley called Bryant “the reason I fell in love with the game.” J.R. Bremer, who played against Bryant as a member of the Celtics in 2002-03, posted a photo of him putting up a shot with Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal looking on and a caption that included, “Don’t take anything for granted, let your loved ones know you love them today.”
Added Gathers, “He’s the greatest to ever play in my book. Being from LA, I haven’t stopped crying, but I’m so thankful for his professionalism in every aspect of his existence. He gave me the blueprint for success.”
In “Mamba,” we saw one of the most ferocious competitors in the league’s history, a player who demanded the best of both himself and his teammates. We were witness to an incredible drive, a guy who once came out for a rigorous hour-long workout in an empty America Airlines Arena just AFTER the Lakers had played, and lost to, the Heat in 2011.
We saw a man who seemingly, and reportedly, became a better person after a 2003 rape allegation threatened to tarnish his legacy.
Those are lessons that can continue to be impressed on young basketball players long into the future.
Even in the Reilly Center, in a pregame Fordham practice, on a Tuesday afternoon.
“WATCHING him play, you say he’s so good, and that’s not just natural,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “That’s somebody that’s made himself a player. I think sometimes that gets lost … all people see is the finished product, and the hours and hours (that Bryant) spent watching tape and in the gym and working on his different moves doesn’t just happen.
“I think that’s a great lesson for our guys. It’s sad what happened, but then you read these articles, it brings to light how special a player he was. Our guys, they just see him in person, but then when tragedy happens, there’s so many stories about him and how good he was, I think that’s when kids realize … that’s how he got that good.”
And for those who have long since lived in that likeness, those are lessons they won’t soon forget.
“They need to put a statue up immediately in front of Staples,” Wright said. “Rest easy to an LA legend, Kobe Bean Bryant. You will truly be missed.”
