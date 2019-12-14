ST. BONAVENTURE -- Mark Schmidt shook his head in frustration and stalked his way back toward the St. Bonaventure bench.
It was the last thing the 13th-year coach wanted to do, but in this moment, it was necessary.
Fewer than two minutes earlier, the Bonnies had taken their largest lead, 61-33, on the most exciting play of the game -- a Bobby Planutis alley-oop slam off a pass from Alejandro Vasquez. Now, though, a lineup consisting mostly of backups had allowed the advantage to dip to 20 and the momentum to slip away.
And so, a clearly irritated Schmidt reinserted his entire starting five.
Bona, at no point, was ever actually in danger of losing to Division II Gannon in this, a game that seemed to attract as little anticipation as the September day it was announced as part of the team’s schedule. From the start, it mostly did what it was expected to do against a clearly inferior opponent.
It was that clunky stretch midway through the second half, however, that stayed with Schmidt after an exhibition-like 75-50 triumph before a crowd of 3,152 observers on Saturday inside the Reilly Center.
“IT’S ALWAYS a tough game after finals,” Schmidt acknowledged. “I thought for 30 minutes, we played decently, we had some energy, we got up (28). We went to the bench and the bench didn’t do what they needed to do for two minutes.
“The game of basketball is a game of runs. It’s momentum. We lost momentum and our bench has to do a better job in those situations. We shared the ball; it wasn’t any unselfishness. I thought we played the game right, it was just those two minutes were disappointing.”
Even with the starters back in, the advantage slipped to as few as 15 (61-46) before Bona ultimately pulled away. That last push helped offset a second half in which it outscored a D-II team by only a 34-27 margin over the final 20 minutes.
Overall, though, there was more good to take from this -- the Bonnies’ first regular-season contest against a D-II team since playing LeMoyne in December 2009 -- than bad.
Bona (6-4) had a balanced scoring effort, with six players contributing at least seven points, highlighted by 14 each from Kyle Lofton and Justin Winston. It continued to shoot the ball well, making 10-of-25 from deep (40 percent). Lofton had another outstanding floor game, collecting a career-high 11 assists for the second-straight contest while committing just three turnovers.
And despite not being perfect, it won its fifth straight game following a dreadful 1-4 start and gained another 40 minutes of valuable experience, in a victory, with the start of conference play only three weeks away.
“We made some shots, we defended, we did a decent job on the backboard, especially in the first half (18-12),” said Schmidt, whose team took a 41-23 lead into the break and built it to 28 with 10:52 remaining before faltering.
“It was just that two-minute lull where I had to bring those guys back off the bench. The goal when we put the bench in was to let them play for the last eight minutes, but that just didn’t work out.”
FOR BONA, it was the perfect set of circumstances that could have led to a ‘C’-type performance and an unsatisfied feeling, even in a win.
It had been idle for a week and might still have been coming down from the high of last week’s 73-45 beatdown of Hofstra before a nearly sold out crowd that included members of the All-Time Team and the Final Four squad. It had just finished up finals week and was playing the most beatable opponent on the schedule.
And though, up 28, it might have been human nature to do so, Schmidt doesn’t believe it was a matter of his team becoming disengaged.
“No,” he said. ‘We put four or five new guys in, and all it takes is one guy not doing what he’s supposed to be doing in basketball and it looks bad. When you get your opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it -- that two-minute stretch, those guys have to do a better job of producing. It doesn’t mean they have to go from 28 to 38; just keep it where it is.”
Vasquez finished with 12 points while Jaren English had 11 points, including the first six of the game, for Bona. Osun Osunniyi, still nursing an injured knee, had seven points, five rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes.
ASIDE FROM a fifth-straight victory, Bona left the floor Saturday with an understanding that some of its ‘No. 2s’ aren’t quite where they need to be.
“Right now, we’re playing 7 ½, eight guys,” Schmidt said. “We put in those last three, and they didn’t do what they were supposed to do. I think it’s an eye-opener for them, that now they realize ‘I’ve got to go in there and produce,’ and hopefully it’s a lesson learned.”
Added Schmidt of Lofton, who collected his second-straight double-double -- the first two of his career: “He’s doing a really good job of finding the open man, he’s pushing it a little bit better, he’s getting healthier (after offseason back surgery), he’s able to practice more.
“His floor game is really good, now he just needs to start hitting some shots more consistently. He shot the ball better tonight, but he’s getting healthier. He’s leading our team, and that’s what we need our point guard to do.”