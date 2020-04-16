ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming has announced the addition of Morgan Gentile to the program for the 2020-21 season.
Gentile signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s spring signing period.
“Morgan brings a winning pedigree to St. Bonaventure,” Fleming said. “She’s played on one of the best high school teams in the state and has received elite coaching at the AAU level. She is a great shooter with size and versatility to her game. We expect her to come in and improve our program immediately. We are fortunate to bring one of the best local talents to the Bonnies.”
A 5-foot-11 guard, Gentile is from Elmira. For her career, Gentile averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists per game at Elmira High School
Gentile earned Section 4 Elite 10 honors as a junior and senior while picking up Section 4 Class AA First Team all-star accolades in those same seasons.
As a freshman in Troy, Pa., before moving to Elmira, Gentile was the NTL Player of the Year and was a PIAA Class AAA Second Team All-State selection.
Gentile joins Maddie Dzeizgowski and Tori Harris, who sat last season as a transfer, as newcomers on the Bonnies roster. She also joins mid-season transfer I’Yonna Lops, who will be eligible at the start of the second semester.