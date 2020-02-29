ST. BONAVENTURE — The end of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball regular season has arrived, and 12 of the 14 seeds for the tournament are yet to be decided.
A pivotal game awaits St. Bonaventure and Duquesne today at the Reilly Center (105.9 FM, 1 p.m.), and, depending upon how the slate of games plays out, these teams could play again on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament. The Bonnies will be on the road but their opponent will be determined by today’s results.
It’s Senior Day for Bona (7-21, 4-11) as Amanda Oliver, Dajah Logan and Claudia Del Moral will all take the floor at the Reilly Center for the last time. All three are transfers who played just two or three seasons with the Bonnies.
“None of them are a typical senior, but they came in at a time when we really needed some people to come in and help us out with roster turnover,” coach Jesse Fleming said. “Amanda is a really positive player, a captain for us. She’s had some good moments throughout her career. She does a lot of stuff in the university community as well. Dajah had some big moments, and she’s had a nice year for us. She’s grown as a person and a player, and really became a confident leader on the team. Claudia hasn’t played as much as she wants but she’s done a really good job of competing in practice and keeps things light in the locker room.”
DUQUESNE junior guard Libby Bazelak averages a team-best 14 points per game and she’s one of the league’s top shooters (47 pct. from the field, 46 from 3-point range). She’s followed by 6-foot-2 red-shirt junior center Laia Sole at 12 points per game. Two other players average nine points or better for Duquesne (18-10, 8-7) , the league’s highest scoring offense at 70 points per game. Junior guard Amanda Kalin averages 10 points per game, and redshirt senior guard/forward Paige Cannon (9 per game), who had 15 points and 15 rebounds in Duquesne’s most recent game.
“I can’t say enough about them,” Fleming said. “They’re one of my favorite teams to watch just because everybody does a lot of things. They share the ball. They have three people in the Top 15 in assists and blocks; they all play both sides of the floor. They can dump it in the post when they have to.
“Paige Cannon grinded her way into being a really good A-10 player and fills in the gap, but it starts with Bazelak,” Fleming said. “She’s a Player of the Year candidate. Not eye-popping stats but she’s Top 10 in the league in five or six different stats. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds against us. She killed us, and I couldn’t give more of a compliment. They’ve become really, really good players.”
The Bonnies will be looking for a reversal of Jan. 30’s game in Pittsburgh, a 58-39 Dukes win in which Bona shot just 25 percent from the field. Deja Francis had 11 points, and Emily Calabrese had seven rebounds for the Bonnies. Duquesne had three players in double figures – Bazelak, Nina Aho (11 points) and freshman Precious Johnson (10 points, 7 rebounds off the bench).
“We couldn’t score,” Fleming said. “They completely packed it in against us and said that we weren’t going to get anything in the paint. They wanted us to prove it from three. We did some OK things defensively and guarded them well at times. They’re so good (early) in the shot clock. They play really well off each other. They run really good stuff and are always in the right spot. Their guards run in space and it’s the right system for what they’re doing. They added so much more defense. They scored 58 but it didn’t matter because they were guarding. That’s a compliment to them.”
Duquesne had an extra day of rest coming into this game, as the Dukes played and picked up a big 74-63 win over Fordham on Tuesday. The Bonnies, meanwhile, traveled to Ohio midweek and were beaten by Dayton, 78-51. The Flyers embarked on a 22-0 run that effectively put the game away by the middle of the second quarter, aided by Dayton’s 49-25 advantage on the boards. For the Bonnies, Deja Francis scored 16 points while Jurnee President added 12.
“Odd deal for us,” Fleming said. “(Dajah) Logan tweaked her knee pregame and couldn’t play, and Dayton is not the game you want to lose more size. They really got locked in. We could not throw the ball in the ocean, and they really established the inside. We allowed too many easy catches (in the post). It was a bad combination.”