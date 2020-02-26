In the closing week of the Atlantic 10 regular season, St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming has a pointed mindset ahead of games tonight at Dayton (105.9 FM, 7 p.m.) and Saturday’s Senior Day regular season finale against Duquesne at the Reilly Center.
“It’s been a long year,” Fleming said. “We’ve had some heartbreaks, we’ve been in a bunch of games. I want to see who my competitors are, who wants it, who is going to show up. Those are the kids I know I can count on in the future. We have to fight for some success late in the year.”
IT WILL be interesting to see what kind of attitude Dayton presents.
The Flyers (20-8, 13-1) won their first 13 conference games – many by single digits, a bugaboo for the Bonnies this year – but played arguably their worst game of the season on Saturday, a 50-38 loss at Fordham which snapped their 15-game win streak. The Flyers might want to make a statement tonight and clinch the league title outright with a win over the Bonnies. The Flyers were picked second in the preseason poll (only one coach picked them for first), but Dayton has clinched a share of the regular season title and will win it with a victory tonight or Saturday at Saint Louis.
“They haven’t lost at home in conference, we haven’t won on the road in conference,” Fleming said. “We can’t worry about Dayton’s approach, we have to worry about getting us right on the road. We’ve been incredibly competitive on the road but we have not finished games. Now we’re going against a team that hasn’t lost at home. It’s all about us and what our mentality is going to be .”
Redshirt junior guard Erin Whalen leads the Flyers at 13 points per game, followed by senior guard Jayla Scaife at 12. The Flyers present a balanced team in terms of rebounding, with three players — sophomore forward Kyla Whitehead, Scaife and redshirt junior Araion Bradshawat — at five rebounds per game.
“A lot of experience,” Fleming said. “A lot of kids who have played a lot of basketball. They’re defending really well. They’re big, putting four 6-footers on the floor at a time. A lot of length, and your shots are more contested. Well-coached, disciplined team. You can tell they work hard to take away your stuff. The stops flow, and they can become an incredibly deliberate team. They’re doing a good job of controlling tempo and the style of play most games, which is the mark of a good team. They make the play that needs to be made. They all defend.”
Dayton has made the postseason the three previous years under coach Shauna Green, a 2002 graduate of Canisius College and a standout on the basketball team. In her first season the Flyers won the regular season title and tournament title, her second campaign they won the regular season title and reached the NCAA Tournament as an at-large, and last year the Flyers made the WNIT. Dayton will reach the postseason again this season.
“She’s a great coach, and they’ve crushed it with recruiting,” Fleming said of Green. “They run the best stuff in the league, and it starts with the players. They’re recruiting at the highest level. They have a South Carolina transfer, a Vanderbilt transfer, players with a bunch of Power 5 scholarships. She’s done a fantastic job.”
The Flyers went just 7-7 in non-conference but played a challenging schedule which featured games against South Carolina, Central Michigan, Connecticut and Gonzaga, all of which have RPIs in the Top 15. Those are four of their losses, but set them up well for the A-10 season. Seven of their 13 conference wins are by single digits, having positioned themselves for late-game success. That’s an issue for the Bonnies, who are just 4-9 in games decided by single digits this season.
THE BONNIES (7-20, 4-10) had a week off before Sunday’s home game against Richmond but fell to the Spiders, 72-58. Deja Francis led the Bonnies with 11 points, and Emily Calabrese neared a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, but Richmond’s Jaide Hinds-Clarke had a big game of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Spiders topped the Bonnies for the second time this season. Richmond led by as many as 21, but while the Bonnies did cut the margin to 11, they couldn’t get any closer.
“It was the most disappointing effort of our A-10 season,” Fleming said. “We’re bad coming off breaks. We missed 19 layups (against Richmond), but if we shared the ball a little more and been a little bit sharper we would have been right there. I didn’t like our energy. We fell flat on our face. It was a big game for us and we didn’t answer the bell.”