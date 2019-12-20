A trip to Florida in December is a pleasure destination for many, but for Jesse Fleming and the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team it’s a chance to play against two teams they wouldn’t usually see while on a neutral floor in tough non-conference action.
Today at noon (105.9 FM), the Bonnies (2-8) play Wright State (5-4) while tomorrow at 11 a.m. they face Saint Mary’s (Ca.) (4-5) at Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando as part of the UCF Holiday Classic. The host Knights are also involved but this tournament is set up as a pair of games instead of a standard tournament format.
“YOU WANT to play (in-season tournaments) because you’re going to play in a tournament in A-10s so you get to see how that prep works,” Fleming said. “It also gets (senior forward and Orlando native) Amanda Oliver home. It allows us to get off campus when there’s no students here and spend some time together as a team.”
Both of the Bonnies opponents this weekend played in the postseason last year. The Raiders reached the NCAA Tournament after winning the Horizon League Tournament; the Gaels advanced to the second round of the WNIT.
“We knew that these would be two of the better teams we would play in the non-conference,” Fleming said. “As you head into conference play you want to give yourself those last tests to see where you stack up against some really good teams.”
WRIGHT State’s leading scorer and top rebounder from last year’s team have since graduated, but three players who put up good numbers in the NCAA Tournament have returned and have continued their strong play this season. Sophomore guard Angel Baker and senior guard Michal Miller both average better than 13 points per game while junior center Tyler Frierson checks in at eight rebounds per game. Baker, at near-20 points per game, is among the Top 20 scorers in the nation, giving Fleming and his team another challenge in slowing down a top offensive threat.
“They have two really good players who were really highly recruited,” Fleming said. “Baker is a relatively efficient scorer. She shoots it well from three and creates offense from her defense. Miller has some good size to her and she can create her own shot. They also have some good physical post players who will clean it up. It’s exactly the kind of team we want to play (before conference); they’re like a mid-to-upper level A-10 team. They do a great job offensive rebounding (16 per game), they get a lot of second chance opportunities. They play a matchup zone, and it’s something that you don’t see all the time.”
SAINT MARY’S (Ca.) presents a different type of test, as the Gaels have four scorers who average in double digits. Sophomore Sam Simons averages 16 points per game and junior Emily Codding nearly matches that effort. Taycee Wedin scorers 12 points per and Madeline Holland 11 points to go with seven assists per game (third in the country).
“They share the ball and they can really shoot the three,” Fleming said. “They’re a team that tests your defensive depth, especially on a back-to-back. You have to be really good on defense, if not they’re going to pick holes in you. I want to see if we can defend for 18-22 seconds every possession. Be solid and finish rebounds, contest the three. We have to prepare to be locked in a very short amount of time and have the right mentality. We have to take advantage of the opportunities there.
“It’s exactly what I wanted out of this tournament,” Fleming said. “I want to play two good mid-majors who have really good players and really good systems. This way there’s nothing when we get to A-10 play that we haven’t seen.”
IT’S BEEN a tough non-conference slate for the women, but their last game showed signs of hope. On Sunday, the Bonnies beat Oakland 80-66 behind a career-high 24 points from Olivia Brown. The freshman from East Grand Rapids, Mich., earned Atlantic 10 Rookie Of The Week honors following that performance, her second such honor this season.
“She’s a captain as a freshman,” Fleming said. “She’s the hardest worker, the most coachable player we have. She’s still making a ton of freshman mistakes but she maintains a positive attitude no matter what the situation is. She has the right focus, and the sky’s the limit for her because of her work ethic. She’s going to be a really good player, and she’s already shown flashes of that.”
The Bonnies found some offense on Sunday, as three other players each hit double figures to snap their seven-game losing streak. Asianae Johnson (nine rebounds) and Deja Francis each scored 15 points, and Dajah Logan had 13. The Bonnies shot better than 50 percent from the field and from 3-point range. It was quite a contrast from their previous effort when they mustered just 36 points in a loss to Buffalo.
“We were taking better shots than our opponent, and that hasn’t always been the case,” Fleming said. “We controlled the flow and tempo of the game.
“I know our record doesn’t look good but I haven’t been discouraged. We’ve competed in these games. We’re trending in the right direction.”