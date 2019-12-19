ST. BONAVENTURE — It was what the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had been telling itself all week, but it was never stressed more than in this moment.
The Bonnies, a 15 ½-point favorite against a rebuilding Niagara group, had maintained control for the duration, taking a 10-point lead less than eight minutes in and growing it to as many as 19 early in the second half. They never seemed in any real danger of letting the unthinkable happen.
And yet, here they were, somehow clinging to just a six-point advantage with six minutes still to play. That’s when they reminded themselves of the mantra they’d put in place days earlier: “We’re not losing to Niagara.”
And they didn’t.
Dominick Welch led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points and Bona closed the game on a 21-10 run to dispatch the Purple Eagles, 87-70, on a snowy Wednesday night before a sparse crowd of 2,016 inside the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies (7-4) had six players reach double figures while assisting on 23 of 29 baskets and setting a season-high point total. Much like the Gannon game before it, they allowed a one-sided contest to slowly get away from them over the final 20 minutes, but ultimately finished strong.
Most important, in a “take care of business” game, they did just that while pushing their winning streak to six-straight.
“(We were) just thinking about what happened the past two years,” sophomore Osun Osunniyi said of the team’s mindset after Niagara (2-7) pulled to within 66-60. “Two years ago, they stole one here; last year, they kind of beat our butts, so we had it in our minds that we weren’t going to lose to them again.
“We weren’t going to let them come into the Reilly Center and get another win, so we just kind of had to sit down on defense and make big shots on offense.”
Osunniyi, still nursing an injured knee, did plenty of the latter, scoring six of his team’s next eight points to help the Bonnies regain command and 10 of his 13 in the second half. With Bona making a concerted effort to exploit Niagara’s lack of size, he and fellow center Amadi Ikpeze (11 points) took advantage, combining for 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting and 15 rebounds.
Kyle Lofton totaled 12 points while handing out an impressive 11 assists, a career high, for the third-straight game. Freshmen Alejandro Vasquez and Justin Winston added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bonnies, who shot 50 percent from the field and made double-digit 3-pointers (12-of-26) for the third-straight game.
It was this laundry list of positives that allowed Bona to look past the fact that once again, for a spell in the second half, it wasn’t at its best.
“We played well in spurts,” said coach Mark Schmidt, whose team also went 17-of-18 at the line. “We just made some silly mistakes; we missed some easy shots that we should make and then they converted at the other end a couple times.
“Give our guys credit, they responded. We dealt with adversity, which was good to see. There were a lot of positives, but we can’t go into those lulls offensively and then foul and miss some easy opportunities and they go down and hit a 3. We’ve got to be better in those situations.”
A strong defensive team, especially since Osunniyi’s return late last month, Bona allowed the feisty Purple Eagles, who’d entered the game ranked No. 314 in the KenPom projection (of 353 teams) — the lowest among Division I teams on its schedule — to score 40 points on 48 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes.
It was the first time it surrendered more than 64 points since its win over Rutgers on Nov. 16, and the first with Osunniyi in the lineup. But that was the one glaring downside in what amounted to the Bonnies’ third-straight victory by at least 17 points.
“We got up by (19) at one point, and I don’t know if we relaxed,” said Schmidt, whose team brought a 43-30 lead into halftime. “Give Niagara credit, they fought and they made some shots (sophomore Marcus Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 21 points). We got hurt in transition a couple times when we missed some easy ones inside. Defensively … in the second half, there was slippage, and that can’t happen as we go forward.”
After a pair of imperfect victories, Bona, which will play its next four games on the road — two to end the non-conference and two to open the Atlantic 10 campaign — “still has a long way to go both offensively and defensively,” Schmidt said.
Its goal Wednesday, however, was to end a mini two-game slide against its Little 3 and second-oldest rival.
And it did that, while also seeing the following: Welch adding eight rebounds and a career-high six assists, a massive advantage on the glass (39-22 in rebounds) and six double-figure scorers for the first time in nearly a calendar year, when Bona dropped a double-overtime decision in Vermont.
“The whole practice coming in here, Coach was just talking about how we haven’t beaten Niagara in two years,” Osunniyi said again, “so the whole mindset was, ‘we’re not going to lose.’ It’s a rivalry, so we have to do it for the alums. Alums are a big part of basketball. That was the whole point — we’re not losing to Niagara this year.”