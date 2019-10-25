Mark Schmidt sat to the left of Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, maintaining a positive demeanor despite being forced to relive the ending to last year’s Atlantic 10 Tournament championship.
The 13th-year St. Bonaventure boss was asked about what went wrong in the final few minutes, if there was something to take from the fact the Bonnies had even reached that point after a 4-10 start. He had to politely listen to Ford detail the feeling that came with an exhilarating last-second victory.
In that moment, he probably would have wanted to be anywhere other than here … in an Atlantic 10 Media Day interview, alongside Ford, with host Andy Katz, which was aired on ESPN3.com. Outside of that 20-minute session, however, his morning at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center had to have been at least partially pleasant.
After all, if this year’s October gathering is any indication, his Bonnies continue to have the league’s respect.
Bona was once again well-regarded at Media Day, being picked to finish fifth among 14 teams in the 2019-20 preseason poll, with sophomores Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi earning preseason second and third team all-conference honors, respectively, the league announced Thursday.
It’s the third time in the last four years that Bona was projected to finish No. 5 or higher in the preseason poll. Additionally, Thursday marked just the third instance since 1999 that it had multiple preseason all-conference selections, alongside 1999 (Tim Winn and Caswell Cyrus) and 2017 (Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley).
TO SCHMIDT, that recognition is welcomed, but it won’t help the Bonnies when they open the 2019-20 campaign in only 11 days.
“The respect that we’ve gotten within the league, the respect that we’ve gotten nationally, is because of what the program has done,” he said, “and the players that we’ve brought in; it’s a reflection of the work that they’ve done to elevate the program.
“Now, being ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, fourth, that doesn’t matter. The people that are voting, the national media knows that we have some good players, and they’re respected, and that’s a positive. It’s not going to help us that the media respects us or respects ‘Shoon (Osunniyi); that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be a good player.”
He added, “but the respect is there.”
BONA WAS chosen to finish behind an almost universally agreed upon top three of (in order) VCU, Davidson and Dayton, who finished in those positions last year and return just about every key contributor this winter, and another veteran-laden team, Rhode Island.
And though the Bonnies have become almost accustomed to being selected to finish at, or near, the top tier, there’s added significance to this year’s prognostication.
Bona was picked to finish No. 5 despite being the only A-10 team to lose a First Team all-conference player from last year, Courtney Stockard. It is widely considered to be a “double bye” contender even after losing, statistically, three of its top four leading scorers: Stockard, LaDarien Griffin and Jalen Poyser.
It’s expected to once again be in the mix despite having just one scholarship senior and 10 players who are in either their first or second year with the program.
That’s a testament to how highly regarded the Bonnies’ sophomore trio of Lofton, Osunniyi and Dominick Welch is, and how the conference has begun to view Schmidt-coached teams, even when there are notable question marks heading into a new campaign.
And that was hardly the case in the first half of Schmidt’s tenure.
“BEFORE, THE respect wasn’t there,” he said, “so you play with the (attitude of), ‘forget them, let’s go out and play.’ But it’s the same mentality, if you’re picked sixth or seventh, what do you think the guys are thinking? ‘We should be picked fourth.’ You still have that (hunger).
“When we were 14th, it was like, ‘well, shoot, we’re better than this team and that team, we should be picked 11th.’ So you still have that chip on your shoulder, but it shows the respect that we have that we’re picked up fifth or sixth rather than 13th or 14th.”
Osunniyi, after earning All-Defensive Team honors last March, was also cited to the Preseason All-Defensive Team. He and Lofton are the first Bona sophomores to earn October All-Conference honors since Andrew Nicholson in 2009.
The Bonnies have either met or exceeded their preseason positioning in each of the last six seasons. The last time they didn’t was in 2012, when they were slotted for 11th, but finished 13th.
Following is the 2019-20 Atlantic 10 preseason poll and complete preseason all-conference teams:
2019-20 ATLANTIC 10 PRESEASON POLL
1. VCU 2. Davidson 3. Dayton 4. Rhode Island
5. St. Bonaventure
6. Richmond 7. Saint Louis 8. Duquesne 9. George Mason 10. Massachusetts 11. La Salle 12. George Washington 13. Saint Joseph’s 14. Fordham
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Kellan Grady, junior, G, Davidson Jon Axel Gudmundsson, senior, G, Davidson Obi Toppin, sophomore, F, Dayton Cyril Langevine, senior, F, Rhode Island Jacob Gilyard, junior, G, Richmond Marcus Evans, senior, G, VCU
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Crutcher, junior, G, Dayton Justin Kier, senior, G, George Mason Jeff Dowtin, senior, G, Rhode Island Grant Golden, junior, F, Richmond
Kyle Lofton, sophomore, G, St. Bonaventure
Hasahn French, junior, F, Saint Louis
THIRD TEAM
Sincere Carry, sophomore, G, Duquesne Fatts Russell, junior, G, Rhode Island
Osun Osunniyi, sophomore, C, St. Bonaventure
Jordan Goodwin, junior, G, Saint Louis De’Riante Jenkins, senior, G, VCU Marcus Santos-Silva, junior, F, VCU
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Cyril Langevine, senior, F, Rhode Island Jacob Gilyard, junior, G, Richmond
Osun Osunniyi, sophomore, C, St. Bonaventure