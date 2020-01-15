The mood around the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team is a bit better following its win on Sunday, and the Bonnies intend to carry the good vibes away from campus.
A long road trip awaits Bona, as it will visit both Saint Louis and Philadelphia for a pair of Atlantic 10 games over the next five days. It will get a short reprieve following Thursday’s flight home before busing to Philadelphia on Friday and enjoying a 76ers game that night ahead of its game at La Salle on Sunday.
Tonight at Saint Louis’ Chaifetz Arena (105.9 FM, 8 p.m.), the Bonnies will meet the Billikens in a matchup of teams in the middle of the Atlantic 10 standings. Half the league’s 14 teams sit at 1-2 through the early portion of A-10 play.
LAST SUNDAY, the Bonnies (4-12, 1-2) snapped a four-game slide with a 62-47 win over George Mason. Emily Calabrese – starting for the first time in eight games – hit a buzzer-beating jumper at the end of the first quarter and a jumper to kick off the second quarter as Bona took the lead and never looked back. Calabrese finished with 10 points while Dajah Logan scored 20 to lead the Bonnies, who shot 43 percent from the field.
“After a rough five-minute stretch we found some soft spots in their zone,” Bona coach Jesse Fleming said. “Emily and Dajah did a really good job finding the open opportunities. It was our most complete game of the season.”
The Bona defense also shined, as no George Mason player scored more than eight. That included guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, who entered as the A-10 scoring leader at 18 points per game, but shot 3-of-15 from the field and scored just seven.
“It was probably the best we’ve defended all year,” Fleming said. “For the most part, Mason had to work for everything and took some shots they weren’t comfortable with. Asianae (Johnson) did a really nice job setting the tone against Cardaño-Hillary. Most of her looks were under duress. We got her into foul trouble by driving it at her. The defense really propelled it.”
EIGHTH year coach Lisa Stone and the Billikens (9-7, 1-2) have had an up-and-down season, though they did play a tough non-conference schedule against the likes of Princeton, Vanderbilt and Kansas, all of whom have Top 100 RPIs. Their A-10 win is against La Salle (winless in league play), while their two losses are against Davidson and VCU (both undefeated in conference).
Sophomore guard Ciaja Harbison, after earning Rookie of the Year honors last year, has picked up where she left off, leading Saint Louis at 15 points per game . She was named to the preseason A-10 All-Conference First Team.
“She has the best pull-up jumper in the league, which is a really hard shot to defend,” Fleming said. “You have to respect her. She’s a really solid player who can play at three levels and she has the ball a lot.”
Additionally, senior forward Kendra Wilken, sophomore guard Myia Clark and freshman guard/forward Rachel Kent all check in at 10 points per game. The Billikens have three players who average eight rebounds – Wilken, redshirt sophomore forward Myriama Smith Traore and 6-foot-5 forward/center and St. Louis native Brooke Flowers. Flowers had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Saint Louis’ win over the Bonnies last year at the Reilly Center and ranks second all-time in program history in blocks as a sophomore.
“Wilken has really jumped this year,” Fleming said. “She’s a competitor and can defend and rebound really hard. You don’t see a team with two traditional ‘bigs’ but with her and Flowers and Smith Traore they usually have two bigs on the floor, and combined that with a really good point guard and a couple guards who can shoot, they have ways to attack mismatches.
“It’s a team rebounding philosophy (against them),” Fleming said. “Our guards are going to have to come in and clean up. They’re really physical. It takes all five guys, and our point guard should have five or six rebounds. That’s what’s helped us in the last couple of games when we’ve won the rebounding battle. It’s important to battle it to a draw. They’ve struggled to score the ball at times, and that’s why we need to rely on our defense. We have to get stops on them.”