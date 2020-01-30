Bonnies begin another road trip ‘at’ Duquesne

Once again, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team embarks on an extended road trip with back-to-back road games that will keep it away from campus for five days, beginning tonight ‘at’ Duquesne (105.9 FM, 7 p.m.)
But Bonnies coach Jesse Fleming jokes that he can’t complain, considering what the Dukes are doing this season.
With Palumbo Center (soon to be the UPMC Chuck Cooper Fieldhouse) being completely renovated this season, all of the Dukes’ home games – men and women – are played off campus. The men primarily play at Robert Morris and PPG Paints Arena while a majority of the women’s games – including tonight – are at La Roche University’s Kerr Fitness Center, 11 miles north of Duquesne’s campus. The Bonnies then will set off on their first (of two) trips to Richmond over a span of two weeks and will face the Spiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.
DUQUESNE (13-7, 3-4) is led by junior guard Libby Bazelak and her near-13 points and six rebounds per game while shooting better than 45 percent from the field including beyond the 3-point arc. The Dukes boast the best offense in the conference at a tick better than 70 points per game, and they have a well-rounded lineup with 6-foot-2 redshirt junior center Laia Sole (12 points per game) and junior guard Amanda Kalin (11 points per).
“Last year (at our place), those sophomores – who are now juniors – really brought them back,” Fleming said. “Bazelak and Kalin are just good players. They do everything. They rebound, they share it, they can score it when they need to. They make the open shot, they dump it in the post, and that’s why they’re having that success. The ball moves and they offensive rebound. Even when they don’t have gaudy stats, they affect the game.
“Their staff does a really good job and always tailors their offense to their personnel.”
The Dukes shoot 35 percent from 3-point range – best in the conference – and also lead the league by a wide margin in assists. They have done all of that this season after graduating their top three scorers.
“Perimeter players continue to have good games against us,” Fleming said. “It’s probably our biggest weakness as a team. We’re continuing to let perimeter players get too much. They’re getting above their average against us, and we have to get better there. Our perimeter defense is holding us back. We have to get better there if we want to get to the top half of the league where we aspire to be. Every shot has to be contested.”
Despite their high offensive totals, the Dukes were held to just 50 points in their last game, a 53-50 loss at Saint Louis on Sunday. But the game before Duquesne scored 84 points and shot 56 percent from the field against George Mason.
“They have the ability to throw the ball into the post and shoot the three,” Fleming said. “They can put four shooters around a big kid. They’ve had runs this year where you can’t stop them, you just have to hope they miss. You have to wear them down with your offense and can’t turn the ball over against them.”
THE LAST week has been up-and-down for the Bonnies (5-15, 2-5). A pair of close games, one which went their way and one that did not. A week ago Wednesday, the Bonnies fell to Saint Joseph’s, 61-60, when a Hawks player connected on a buzzer-beater off the glass. They rallied and held the lead several times in the fourth quarter on the backs of Deja Francis (18 points) and Asianae Johnson (16 points) but could not get one more defensive stop in the closing seconds.
Four days later the Bona prevailed, 64-59, over Rhode Island despite trailing by 13 after the first quarter. The Bonnies then rallied, led again by Johnson (career-high 21 points) and Francis (15). Rams’ center Nicole Jorgesen was injured on the opening tip and did not return, which took an average of 16 points and eight rebounds out of the lineup. That caused both teams to change their game plan.
“We were a little shook, and that resulted in the first quarter,” Fleming said. “Asiane did a good job setting the tone defensively. All of a sudden we could spread it out and get some threes. Once we moved the ball a couple times, we were getting way cleaner looks. We smoothed out the offense with some movement and we adjusted the plan to guard the perimeter players a little bit more.”
It moved Fleming’s career record as Bona coach to 6-0 against Rhode Island while the win earned Johnson a spot on the Atlantic 10 Honor Roll for the week.
“She has been our most consistent player,” Fleming said. “She’s a talented player and works hard. She’s pushed all of our guards to do more. She leads us in just about every statistical category and she’s usually guarding the other team’s best ball handler while playing the most minutes. She is playing better than a sophomore and I’m happy to see her growth.”