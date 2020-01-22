Bonnies back at home to face Saint Joseph’s

ST. BONAVENTURE — It isn’t the most publicized game involving a St. Bonaventure basketball team today considering what’s occurring in Dayton, but the Bona women’s team has a chance to kick off a busy night on a good note.
After a road trip that included stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia, the Bonnies are back home for a pair of games over the next week. Today at the Reilly Center (105.9 FM, 5 p.m.), Bona will take on another A-10 team floundering in the standings, Saint Joseph’s, and will continue its homestand Sunday against Rhode Island.
CINDY GRIFFIN enters her 19th season with the Hawks, the longest-tenured coach in the Atlantic 10 by far.
“She reflects the ethos of the university,” Jesse Fleming, her Bona counterpart, said. “She’s well-known down there. She’s trusted. She’s going to work hard. Her teams are going to be a really good reflection of the university. That’s how you stick around. She’s from Philly, and it’s been a valuable relationship for both sides.”
This season, Saint Joseph’s (7-10, 1-4) opened its conference campaign with a win over Richmond but has lost four games in a row, failing to break 51 points in any of those losses. The Hawks have the lowest-scoring offense in the league, averaging just a tick less than 55 points per game. But St. Joe’s also offers the best scoring defense in the league, allowing fewer than 55 points as well.
“They’re a reflection of their coach,” Fleming said. “You can’t play for Cindy Griffin if you’re not creating defensively. They’re going to control the tempo. They’re a very disciplined defense. You have to work. They hang around. They scored 12 points in the first half against VCU, and it was a five-point game in the fourth quarter. They keep defending, rebounding and keep giving you nothing easy. That’s how Coach Griffin has done it for a while now. Give her any five and she’s going to find a way to at least keep the game close.”
The Hawks present a balanced team, with five players between six and 11 points per game and none averaging better than six rebounds per game. Leading the way is sophomore guard Katie Jekot (11 points).
“She’s another in a long line of Philly guards that coach knows what to do with,” Fleming said. “She was very highly-recruited. She hasn’t found her stride shooting the ball but can make high-degree-of-difficulty shots.”
The Hawks had standout freshman Claire Melia average better than 10 points per game, but she left the team this month to return to her native Ireland to play.
“They lost one of their better players, so their ‘big’ rotation is a little smaller than it was earlier in the year,” Fleming said. “She was one of their main scorers, and now they’re really having to lock down defensively. They’re struggling and really are trying to find a scoring punch, but they could have beaten Rhode Island and Duquesne.
“They’re going to make the right play, and they’ll find the person that’s open. They’re mentally tough, they’ll stick around and compete. This is one of the programs with the most pride in the league. They aren’t going to roll over for anybody no matter what. They are a gritty, tough team.”
ON SUNDAY, the Bonnies dropped a road game to La Salle, 67-61. The game was close throughout, as evidenced by the 20 ties and 20 lead changes. Neither team led by more than six points the entire way. La Salle badly outrebounded the Bonnies, 44-31, a key factor helping the Explorers put away the game La Salle finished on an 8-0 run, turning a two-point deficit into the win as both teams moved to 1-4 in league play.
“We missed a layup, we missed two free throws with three minutes to go when we had opportunities to stretch it out,” Fleming said. “We’re taking steps defensively but we could have been three or four stops better, and that would have made the difference. We’re taking care of the ball (eight turnovers against La Salle), we’re just not rebounding and defending the way we should. Our energy was good, it’s more about taking that one more step.”
Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 17 points, Emily Calabrese had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Olivia Tucker had 11 points off the bench. Tucker had played sparingly the previous two games but went 4-of-9 with three 3-pointers in 27 minutes against the Explorers.
“She’s going to be a really good college player,” Fleming said. “Her numbers aren’t there but I like the shots she takes and the kind of shots she can get off. It’s going to be a matter of time before it’s normal that she makes four or five shots a game and is solid in the rotation.”