ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming is justifiably concerned with his team’s defense, especially late in games. Three of the team’s seven Atlantic 10 losses are by single digits and all could have been wins had a few plays gone their way in the closing minutes.
“We’re a team right now that can’t pull in a big stop; it’s happened three times in the last two weeks (La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, Richmond) where we couldn’t get a rebound or a stop,” Fleming said. “I’ve tried different personnel in those spots. It’s frustrating and heartbreaking how much we’ve been in those positions. Now we’re digging ourselves out of a hole. We’re not hiding from it, and it’s too bad we’re putting ourselves in these situations and we can’t pull it out. One more bucket, one more rebound or stop. We emphasize rebounding and we’re last in the league in rebounding margin.”
That could give Fleming reason for concern against a George Washington team tonight at the Reilly Center (105.9 FM, 7 p.m.) that Fleming says plays multiple forwards at a time.
IT COULD be looked at as a rebuilding year in the nation’s capital for fourth-year coach Jennifer Rizzotti, a well-known name in women’s college basketball. She played at Connecticut in the 1990s and is an assistant coach for the United States national team.
“She’s dedicated her life to the game,” Fleming said. “She’s great for us. She gives credibility to the league, and that’s why she’s getting some good players at her program.”
George Washington (9-12, 3-5) is another team that does not score in bunches – averaging just shy of 56 points per game (second-worst in the league) – and is middle of the pack to worse in just about every statistical category after losing its top scorers from last year’s team to graduation. Despite that, all three of their conference wins are against teams the Bonnies lost to – Duquesne, Massachusetts and Saint Joseph’s.
“They give themselves a chance to be in games late against the best teams in the league,” Fleming said. “It’s always going to be a defensive battle against them.”
George Washington is a team with a balanced offense, with 5-foot-11 graduate student forward Alexandra Maund leading the way (11 points per game). She’s a transfer from Yale in her only season with George Washington. Following her are redshirt junior Sydney Zambrotta (10 points), redshirt freshman Tori Hyduke (nine points) and 6-foot-4 sophomore center Kayla Mokwuah (eight points). Another redshirt, 6-foot freshman Mayowa Taiwo, averages six points and six rebounds a game.
“They’re big, they’re long,” Fleming said. “They might be the only team in that league that plays two true (centers). Maund is efficient … she played a lot at Yale. She’s a smart kid and is in the right spots. Taiwo is a physical, strong kid. They’re long. Mokwuah had a big game against us last year (10 points). They throw a lot of size at you and they’re going to run their stuff. They pick on the mismatch, and control the ball in the half-court.
Zambrotta is a transfer from Louisville, which went to the Final 4 while she was there. She and Mokwauh have become key contributors off the bench a team which has six players 6-foot or taller yet doesn’t have a single true senior on its roster though it does have two graduate students in Maund and guard Ariel Stephenson, who came over from Wake Forest.
“They have a non-traditional roster,” Fleming said. “A good combination of transfers and freshmen.”
THE BONNIES (5-17, 2-7) had a rough last week with a pair of losses on the road. On Thursday they fell at Duquesne, 58-39, and Sunday they lost in overtime at Richmond, 63-59. Despite the close score against the Spiders, the Bonnies had to rally in the fourth quarter to force the extra session as they were down 51-41 with 4:37 left and finished regulation on a 12-2 run to send the game to overtime. The game was tied with 12 seconds left in OT but a layup, a ball out of bounds off Bona and two free throws gave Richmond the win.
“We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities,” Fleming said. “We could have been up 10 at halftime but we go in tied. They hit some transition threes in the third quarter and we had to fight our way back. I was pleased with our fight but our defense is letting us down. The quality of your offense results a lot from how well you’re defending.”
Three players scored in double figures against Richmond, as Dajah Logan had 14 points, Deja Francis11 and Asianae Johnson a double-double with 13 points to go with 10 rebounds while playing in 40 of the game’s 45 minutes. Francis led the team with 11 points against Duquesne in her return to the starting lineup though she did log 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of the 16 games she didn’t start.
“Our highest ceiling as a team is with Deja (in the lineup),” Fleming said. “When we started the year that was my vision. But we have to play better.”