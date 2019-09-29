ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt, as you might imagine, was in full fundamentals mode.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach, now in his 13th year, emphasized the importance of limited dribbles on the break, citing the 80s Showtime Lakers, who made the up-tempo attack famous.
He harped on perhaps the most significant aspect rebounding.
“The 11th commandment, fellas,” he barked out. “Thou shall block out.”
In true Schmidt fashion, he even seized the opportunity to have a little fun after 6-foot-8 forward Justin Winston front-rimmed a dunk attempt during a drill. “If you can’t dunk, use the backboard!” he shouted, drawing a few laughs from his players.
Yes, Schmidt was teaching at every turn during the team’s annual Select Your Seat Day/open practice, held Saturday inside the Reilly Center, and with good reason. After all, this is a Bona team that’s incorporating six new players — two junior college transfers, three freshmen and a four-year transfer — plus an eligible redshirt into its system this fall.
That means, with just five returning players, the Bonnies have plenty of learning — and meshing — to do before it hosts Ohio in its season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The theme in these first few days for Bona, which opened practice officially earlier this week?
Finishing. On everything it does.
“JUST TO play hard and finish,” said sophomore center Osun Osunniyi, who earned Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team honors, alongside teammate Kyle Lofton, last year. “Because of what happened against Saint Louis in the A-10 (championship game, in which Bona allowed a double-digit second-half lead to evaporate into a 55-53 loss), we didn’t finish, so our main focus this year, every practice, is just to finish.
“We’ve had practices where we’ve lost our intensity, (so we’ve) just got to finish. That’s what we want to do this year.”
In a spirited three-hour session, all 12 of the Bonnies’ scholarship players were present and practicing. Lofton, after undergoing minor offseason back surgery to remove a cyst, seemed at full strength, while Osunniyi was slightly limited, at times, as he recovers from a bruised shoulder suffered earlier this summer.
Everyone else was a full-go, a welcome sight after what Bona went through over the first few months of last season.
THOUGH SCHMIDT mixed and matched lineups throughout the day, a couple of constants emerged:
Juco transfer Matt Johnson ran the point for his units, an indication that he may be the backup to Lofton during the regular campaign. Sophomore Alpha Okoli, perhaps due mostly to his veteran status, began some drills with what might be considered other “first team” players. And Mount St. Mary’s transfer Bobby Planutis generally played at power forward rather than the ‘3’.
For the first time in eight years, Bona doesn’t have multiple seniors to lean on in these early stages.
Heading into 2019-20, 6-foot-10 forward Amadi Ikpeze, who’s served as a role player over his first three campaigns, is the only scholarship senior, with over half the roster in his first year in a Bona uniform.
And while that presents a unique challenge to this year’s team from an experience and leadership standpoint, it’s one the Bonnies, now led by their stellar sophomores, are eager to embrace.
“It’s a lot different,” Osunniyi acknowledged. “Last year, we had three seniors, guys that were here and in the system, and now we have one senior and three or four players who were in the system already, so it’s different because we as sophomores have to teach more.
“Last year, we were learning and now we’re right into the role of teaching. We have Amadi in that role too, and he’s been great, but we have to help him teach the new guys coming in.”
OSUNNIYI believes the experience he and classmates Lofton and Dominick Welch received at last year’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, when that trio played a big role in Bona reaching the title game, has prepared that group for the responsibility.
“We played a lot of minutes last year,” he said. “If I remember, we were one of the only teams that started three freshmen. We’ve been in the system, we played the whole season, so we basically know it. We’re no longer freshmen, we’re veterans now. And our job is to teach those guys and get better at the exact same time.”
Bona, naturally, wants to improve each day and remain healthy over the next six weeks. But its primary goal going forward: To be 1-0 by 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
“We’re looking to get things moving as quickly as possible, get our chemistry, get our plays down,” Osunniyi said. “(But) we want to be 1-0 come that game. We’ve got 29 practices until we play Ohio, 14-15 until our (secret scrimmage with Kent State) and 20-something until Alfred.
“Our focus is each day, but right now our goal is to be 1-0 come the end of the Ohio game.”