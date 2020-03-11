BROOKLYN — The show will go on.
At least as of Wednesday.
That’s been the ongoing message from the Atlantic 10, which has indicated multiple times that this week’s A-10 men’s basketball tournament is still a go amid the coronavirus scare, though it will continue to closely monitor the situation and be ready to cancel if necessary.
College basketball has been among the sports most affected by the virus outbreak.
The Ivy League chose to cancel its league tournament, making regular-season champion Yale its auto-bid winner. Almost every other conference has decided to hold their postseason event in an empty arena. And the A-10 has followed suit.
Due to the increasingly precarious nature of the virus, the league announced late Tuesday that it too will conduct the remainder of the tournament with no fans permitted to attend. Where does this unprecedented decision leave St. Bonaventure?
With much the same plan as last year, when it made an unexpected run to Sunday’s championship game: Beat George Mason and see what happens.
That will be the mentality when, for the second year in a row, the Bonnies open their A-10 Tournament against the Patriots today (2:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, NBC Sports-TV), this time in the second round, inside the Barclays Center.
“(IT’S) just one game,” coach Mark Schmidt said Monday. “We can’t worry about what’s happening on Friday or Saturday or Sunday. It’s one game. If you win, you go on; if you lose, you go home, so you can’t worry about what’s after that. The mindset is on preparing as best we can (for George Mason).”
Added sophomore guard Dominick Welch, echoing his coach’s sentiment: “Take it one game at a time. Four games are kind of hard to win in a row sometimes. But we’ve just got to listen to Coach Schmidt, prepare and just try to take it one game at a time at this point.”
In a way, it might have been better if Bona (19-12) had fallen to sixth, rather than fifth, after its season-ending loss to Saint Louis last Saturday. If that had happened, its path to the title game would have potentially included games against No. 2 Richmond, which it beat during the year, and No. 3 Rhode Island, which it hung tough against without all-conference center Osun Osunniyi.
Instead, it wound up with arguably the toughest draw conceivable, should it get by the Patriots: a Friday quarterfinal contest against the fourth-seeded Billikens, one of the A-10’s hottest teams which pounded Bona by 23 over the weekend, and a potential matchup with top-seeded Dayton, the No. 3 team in the country.
THE BONNIES, though, are optimistic about their chances of getting back to Sunday.
Schmidt’s team had win streaks of four and five games against conference foes during the regular year. It demonstrated in wins over the Spiders and Duquesne that when, healthy and playing well, it can play with, and beat, the top teams in the league.
Then there are these factors:
Although only two teams have come from outside the top five to win the A-10 Tournament in its current format, those instances have both happened recently (in 2015 and last season). Plus, on the last three occasions in which Bona was the 4/5 seed (2012, the year it won its only title, ‘17, ‘19), the No. 1 seed has been bounced before the semifinals.
More than anything, though, the Bonnies are hoping to do what they’ve done before in mid-March: Catch lightning in a bottle at just the right time.
“It’s not like it’s never been done before,” sophomore guard Jaren English said of winning four games in four days. “It’s been done twice in five years, that’s 40 percent; that’s a high number in my eyes.
“We’re excited to get down there and show people that they can’t cross us off their list. We’ve got high hopes. We believe that we can win, and that’s all you really need — we just need our 12 guys to believe that we can win.”
Said Schmidt, whose teams are 7-3 in its first A-10 Tournament game and have played in at least the quarterfinals on eight of those 10 occasions: “Saint Louis beat us last year (in the championship), and they played on Thursday.
“It’s not like no one’s done it. I remember UConn won five games (in five days to capture the Big East championship in 2011). You’ve just got to be playing well, and you’ve got to get some momentum, and that’s why the first time, you’ve got to win it. It’s Game 7 for the next four games, and hopefully we can win that seventh game.”
IN TERMS of the Day 2, today’s matchup with the 12th-seeded Patriots, who beat No. 13 Saint Joseph’s in the first round, seems favorable.
Bona won both regular-season meetings with George Mason (17-15), rallying from an early 19-4 deficit to pull out a 61-49 road victory in early January while maintaining control throughout in a 74-65 home triumph.
Then, too, Schmidt’s teams have won nine of 10 over the Patriots since they joined the A-10 in 2014-15.
A year ago, their 68-57 triumph over Mason in the quarterfinals was the coming-of-age win for the young Bonnies. Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch each had 20 in that game, and both have historically played well against GMU.
The familiarity with one another works both ways, however, Schmid said.
“They’ve played us twice, we’ve played them twice. No one has an advantage,” he noted. “They’ll know us as well as we know them. The team that plays the best is going to win. They played (at 1 o’clock Wednesday), so you’ve only got 24 hours (to know who you’re playing).
“The preparation isn’t going to be that important. It’s just going out there and playing and doing what you do best. You’ve just got to go out and play.”
Welch and Lofton were at the forefront of the Bonnies’ run to the championship game last winter. They understand better than anybody the urgency needed to win in the Barclays, and they’re looking forward to a fresh start after Saturday’s beatdown by the Billikens.
“We got a taste of how they play and how physical they really were,” Welch said of Saint Louis, “and knowing that every team in the tournament is going to play like that from now on, just knowing our season can end at any moment. So we really got a wake-up call that last game ....
“And we really want to be clicking in this third season.”